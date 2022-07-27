Bringing Speed to Your Portfolio

Ever since The New York Times called me “an icon among growth investors,” people think of me as a growth stock guy. And it’s true that I’ve spent my career helping investors discover quality high-growth stocks that can deliver extraordinary returns.
I’ve also been recognized in MarketWatch as “the adviser who recommended Google before anyone else,” within months of its 2004 IPO.
And all the while, I’ve stuck with what I’m good at: picking stocks. Specifically, I’ve focused relentlessly on deploying my proven system. The result has been some incredible wins over the years, like Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), up as much as 3,300% since my recommendation… Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), up as much as 638%… and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), up as much as 4,330%.
But during all this, I have remained obsessed with improving one piece of my method: speed.
And by speed, I mean faster gains.
I want to get my clients to reap the same kinds of big returns – double and triple-digit gains – but in months instead of years. And, I still want to do it without taking on any excessive risk.
No options trading. No penny stocks.
I knew that if I could solve this, it would be a game-changer for investors everywhere.
Here’s Why That’s So Important Now
A lot of businesses have been hit hard by the sky-high inflation, and that will be very apparent in the second-quarter numbers. As part of my new Make Cash Now Project, we’ll focus on companies that can post positive second-quarter results. The stock market will grow bumpier as it narrows and demands the crème de la crème in the upcoming weeks.
Even worse, income is all but nonexistent in the traditional quarters, like the bond market; forget it. 2.77% on the 10-year Treasury is just not worth your time!
So, I set out on a new project: To find a method that can put thousands of dollars of cash into the hands of everyday Americans quickly and consistently.
Tomorrow, July 28, at 4 p.m. Eastern time, I’m going to share what I’ve found. So, if you haven’t reserved your spot yet, there’s still time. Simply click here to sign up now.
During my special presentation, I’m going to give you a sneak peek at this new income breakthrough… It’s a way to generate massive, consistent, hold-in-your-hand cash payouts from the markets… starting with only a small initial investment.
It’s already proving to be such a retirement game changer that it could even be the “ultimate solution” to America’s retirement crisis.
So, I encourage you to sign up now to reserve your spot for tomorrow’s special event. You’ll get your name on the list to attend simply by clicking here.
Attendance is 100% free, no strings attached. I hope to see you there on Thursday!
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
P.S. I might be better known as “the growth guy,” and that hasn’t changed – but when I say “income,” I really mean it. My new, unique income project could mean an extra $50,000 in your pocket.
Tomorrow, July 28, at 4 p.m. Eastern time, for the first time ever, I will reveal my Make Cash Now Project — a bold new initiative I guarantee will hand you 20 payout opportunities of $2,500 ($50,000 in total) or more over the next 12 months.
Click here for initial details.
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
Amazon (AMZN)