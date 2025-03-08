NVIDIA’s Secret “Q” Strategy and the March 20th Wealth Deadline

I remember those black turtlenecks.
When Steve Jobs took the stage to unveil a new iPhone, it was like magic.
You weren’t just getting a sales pitch. He made you believe in the future.
Some CEOs run companies. Others shape the world.
After Jobs, I never thought I’d see it again in my lifetime.
Then came Jensen Huang.
Like Jobs, the NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) CEO built a trillion-dollar empire. Also like Jobs, he has a signature look – a black leather jacket. And when he speaks, markets move.
In fact, we saw just how much impactful Huang’s words were on the market were back in January.
Huang, dressed in an alligator leather jacket fit for Las Vegas, took questions at a CES 2025 analyst Q&A. When the topic of quantum computing came up, he was blunt.
A “very useful” quantum computer? Maybe 20 years away, he said.
That offhand remark wiped out billions in quantum computing stocks.
Now, at first glance, this wouldn’t be that strange. Tech leaders get asked their opinions all the time.
But here’s what doesn’t add up.
On March 20, NVIDIA is holding its first-ever Quantum Day as part of its annual AI Conference.
According to the company, “Q-Day” will bring together industry leaders, developers and partners to explore the future of quantum computing.
Live sessions. Deep dives. Discussions on what’s happening right now – and where the industry is headed.
Oh, and guess who’s hosting?
Jensen Huang.
So, here’s the real question…
Why did Huang downplay quantum computing just weeks ago – only to turn around and announce that he’s going to dedicate an entire day to it?
Was this all a case of misdirection? Gamesmanship?
Was Huang trying to mislead competitors?
In the high-stakes world of tech, nothing can be certain.
So, what is Huang really up to?
Something doesn’t add up, folks.
As I’ll explain in the third part of our special “Quantum Week” series, I believe NVIDIA is about to stake its claim in the quantum computing realm.
This is a big deal, because what happens next could set the tone for the next phase of the AI Revolution.
And I've found a small stock that could be the biggest beneficiary. In fact, it could create a 50X profit opportunity – like when I brought my readers' attention to NVIDIA in 2016. NVDA was trading for a split-adjusted $1 back then, leading to 7,000% returns for those who followed my lead.
But for now, let’s dig into the details of Huang’s Q Day…
Q-Day: The Real Story
Make no mistake – this isn’t some low-key tech conference panel.
And Jensen isn’t staging this event simply to make nice with quantum industry leaders after making an offhand remark, either. He doesn’t have time for that.
Instead, Huang’s earlier remarks may have been a way to temper expectations while the company quietly ramps up its quantum efforts. By managing hype early, NVIDIA might be setting the stage for a bigger impact when it officially unveils its quantum computing strategy at Q-Day.
Whatever the case, Jensen Huang may have dismissed quantum computing as “decades away,” but his company’s actions clearly tell a different story.
Let me put it bluntly: I think NVIDIA is making a big move in the quantum computing space.
See, Q-Day will feature live training sessions and discussions about how NVIDIA’s partners are working with the company to advance quantum computing.
And that’s where things get interesting.
NVIDIA has already laid the groundwork for its quantum future:
- It launched CUDA-Q, a quantum-classical hybrid platform, to help bridge the gap between traditional computing and quantum. The platform is specifically designed to integrate quantum processing units (QPUs) with NVIDIA’s graphics processing units (GPUs). As such, it could be the bridge to NVIDIA’s future beyond this decade.
- It’s actively developing quantum simulation tools, giving developers access to quantum-like environments before real hardware is widely available.
- And major industry players are already lining up to integrate NVIDIA’s tech into their quantum programs.
The point is, forget about Huang’s quantum naysaying from a few weeks ago.
It’s not a question of if NVIDIA is getting into quantum computing.
It’s a question of how big this move will be.
A Hidden Opportunity – Before It’s Too Late
Now, despite the initial shock from Huang’s remarks, the quantum computing sector has proven to be pretty resilient.
They’re forging ahead with mind-blowing projects that could reshape the nature of problem-solving itself. And, as I’ve mentioned previously, Big Tech players are unveiling groundbreaking quantum chips, sending a clear signal that the quantum revolution is picking up steam.
The point is, the quantum computing industry is advancing rapidly, and the moment of widespread adoption is approaching faster than anticipated.
Meanwhile, history has shown that when NVIDIA makes a move, investors who get in early can see massive gains.
Take a look at what happened when NVIDIA partnered with these companies:
- Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) – popped 35% immediately after announcing a partnership with NVIDIA and Continental to develop autonomous trucks.
- Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) – surged 10X following an NVIDIA deal.
- Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) – exploded 2,460% after aligning with NVIDIA.
And now, I’ve found a stock that could be next in line.
It’s a tiny company that already has contracts with NVIDIA, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and even NASA.
Now, I came across this pick thanks to the proven system we use in my Breakthrough Stocks service. And last year, we used my proven system to identify stocks before they become market leaders, closing out some monster gains, including:
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), 593.04% gain (1/3 sell)
- Rambus, Inc. (RMBS), 158.7% in 16 months (1/3 sell)
- CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO), 151.81% in 25 months
- Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL), 122.08% in 8 months (1/3 sell)
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF), 68.57% in 16 months
But this pick could dwarf them all, folks. I’m predicting that if NVIDIA makes a major announcement at Q Day, this company will play a key role – and it could see explosive gains as a result.
But here’s the thing – Wall Street hasn’t caught on yet.
So, I’m telling folks about it before NVIDIA’s Q-Day on March 20.
So, I hope you'll join me on Thursday, March 13, at 1 p.m. Eastern for my Next 50X NVIDIA Call summit. That's when I'll share all the details you need to know about Q-Day in a special summit – including more info about my No. 1 pick – a small-cap stock protected by 102 patents with close ties to NVIDIA.
You can reserve your spot by clicking here.
Once Huang takes the stage and drops his next big announcement, it may be too late. So, be sure to reserve your spot now so you don’t miss out on the big opportunity that could be coming our way.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO), e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL), Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)