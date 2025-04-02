Humanoid Robots: Betting on the Next Big AI Breakthrough

Editor’s Note: After waking up on the wrong side of the bed this morning, the stock market is finding its footing this afternoon.
The fact is folks are anxiously awaiting the Trump administration’s big tariff announcements. Now, I suspect today’s announcement will be more favorable than some expect. We’ll know more following this afternoon’s event in the White House.
But rest assured, folks, I am following the developments closely and will weigh in with my thoughts in tomorrow’s Market 360. I’m also shooting a video interview with InvestorPlace Editor-in-Chief Luis Hernandez to explain what we learned about the tariffs and how investors can best position themselves to profit in this environment.
In the meantime, today is the last day to catch the replay of the special Technochasm broadcast I recently filmed with my InvestorPlace colleagues Eric Fry and Luke Lango. In it, we discussed the emerging, massive economic divide that’s being driven by AI’s explosive growth.
While most investors are focused on tariffs, we shouldn’t ignore the fact that the forces behind the Technochasm will be some of the most disruptive (but also profitable) opportunities of our lifetimes. And as you’ll learn from Luke today, one of those destructive forces is robotics.
Check out the replay of our event here. And now, over to Luke…
************
For years, artificial intelligence has been trapped behind screens, powering chatbots and crunching data. But the next big revolution in AI won’t just talk. It will walk, move, and workin ways very similar to us.
I’m talking, of course, about humanoid robots.
These creations are finally stepping out of science fiction and into reality, possibly poised to become the most disruptive AI advancement yet. From factory floors to elder care, these machines could easily reshape industries, redefine labor… maybe even challenge what it means to be human.
But don’t just take my word for it.
Everyone who’s anyone in the tech world is betting on humanoid robots being the next big AI breakthrough. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is certainly all-in on them.
His firm Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has created a humanoid robot called Optimus, which is already being used inside Tesla factories to complete a variety of tasks. The company plans to ramp Optimus production to use them in its factories worldwide. It’s said that next year, it will start selling its robots to outside companies. And after that, it aims to offer them to consumers like you and me. We could soon have our own personal humanoid robot assistant in our homes, doing everything from unloading groceries and cleaning to safeguarding our house while we’re away.
Clearly, Musk thinks humanoid robots are big business. In fact, on a recent Wall Street conference call, he said that he thinks “Optimus will be overwhelmingly the value of the company” with“the potential to be north of $10 trillion in revenue.”
Those are bold statements.
Yet, his bullishness on this breakthrough tech is not isolated.
Big Tech’s Sweeping Bullishness
Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is just as enthusiastic about a humanoid robot ‘takeover.’
He just created a new business unit within the company that is dedicated to the development of humanoid technology. Reportedly, Meta isn’t trying to create a full robot but, rather, an underlying software platform that robot-makers like Tesla can integrate into their bots.
Meanwhile, Apple (AAPL) – the world’s largest company – has research teams within its own AI business that are working to develop robotics technologies. According to analysts, Apple is considering a range of robotics systems, from simple devices to complex humanoid machines, as part of a future smart home ecosystem where everything is automated.
Alphabet (GOOGL) has also been investigating robotics technology and just invested in humanoid robotics startup Apptronik.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) just launched a new family of foundational AI models called Cosmos designed to help humanoid robots navigate the real world.
OpenAI – maker of ChatGPT – is reportedly considering embarking on a humanoid endeavor.
And Microsoft (MSFT) has partnered with Sanctuary AI to build general-purpose humanoid robots.
It seems the race is on!
And that means humanoid robots are coming soon – maybe to your very own home…
The Final Word on Humanoid Robots
Here’s the thing about Big Tech companies. They have enough money and talent that when they decide to do something, it is only a matter of time before they get it done.
Nearly all have decided to tackle humanoid robots. They will get it done, likely within a few years. We could see ~$20,000 humanoid robots for sale on Tesla’s or Amazon’s websites by this decade’s end. These robots could be in millions of homes by the time 2030 rolls around.
Clearly, the next stage of the AI Revolution has begun. (Check out our urgent broadcast on that here.)
That’s why I’m bringing your attention to Elon Musk and his AI robot, Optimus, today.
I think it has the potential to profoundly change the world and go down in history as Musk’s greatest achievement.
But this next stage of the AI Revolution is about much more than just robots.
This next phase is creating something my InvestorPlace colleagues, Eric Fry and Louis Navellier, and I call the Technochasm. It’s something we’ve been talking about for five years now.
See, there is a shift ripping through the economy – a split that will create a vast chasm between the haves and have-nots. The end result? The biggest wealth shift since the Industrial Revolution.
How you position yourself on the right side of the growing chasm is crucial. That’s where we come in.
Just last week, Eric, Louis, and I held an urgent briefing to share a groundbreaking AI announcement that could make or break investors moving forward.
Watch the replay to get the blueprint you need to follow if you want to make the most money possible in this next chapter of the Technochasm – before it goes offline at midnight ET tonight.
Regards,
Luke Lango
Senior Analyst, InvestorPlace
P.S. Louis here again. I know the market has been a bit sloppy today, folks. But hopefully, this afternoon’s tariff announcements will clear the way for the market to begin rallying.
Stay tuned for my thoughts tomorrow.