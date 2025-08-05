Robots, AI Chips & Secret Tech (Plus How to Profit From What’s Next)

In yesterday’s Market 360, I told you that we’re on the cusp of what I call AI’s “Day Zero” moment.
This is when AI transforms from a novel tool for consumers – or something that lives in the cloud and helps companies operate more efficiently – and steps out into the real world.
This brave new world is drawing closer and closer by the day.
It’s a world where AI powers everything from self-driving cars to automated factories to humanoid robots and more.
We’re getting closer and closer to this moment. And when it arrives, we’ll look back at a world that’s completely different from what we knew before.
If you’re like me, you’ve probably been wondering… What is going to happen next? What do I need to know to prepare for this brave new world? And how can I profit?
My special guest on a recent episode of Navellier Market Buzz is the perfect person to ask.
My friend Paul Duglosch is the CEO of Natural Intelligence, a company that builds pattern-based software and hardware that mimics the way the human brain learns.
This is called neuromorphic computing – and you’re going to be hearing a lot more about it in the months and years to come.
In our sit-down, we talked about all things AI (including safety and efficiency), who will win the robotaxi war, how long can NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) lead the AI race and much more.
It was a great talk, and it’s worth watching if you’re looking for a crash course in what the future of AI is going to look like.
Click the image below to watch now.
If you’re not subscribed to my YouTube channel, you can click here to do so now. And you can check out Paul’s website here.
From the Screen to the Real World
Now, the reason I had Paul on my show is simple…
It’s critical that you get up to speed on what’s happening in the AI Revolution. Because we’re fast approaching a critical tipping point. And according to our research, it could lead to a $20 trillion capital wave heading into AI hardware, robotics and infrastructure.
We’re already seeing this take shape. Just look at what Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is doing in its warehouses, where robots will soon outnumber humans. Or Tesla, Inc.’s (TSLA) “Optimus” humanoid robot, which will soon be available to the public.
And these examples are just the opening salvos. There’s plenty more on the way.
That’s why I teamed up with my InvestorPlace colleagues Luke Lango and Eric Fry.
Because, like the internet or the iPhone… when this “Day Zero” moment happens, it’s going to fundamentally alter what the world as we know it.
And we recently released an urgent briefing to share our findings. Not only do we talk about this powerful new shift and what we see coming, but you’ll also learn how to position yourself to potentially prosper – and avoid the fallout.
Plus, you’ll also get the name and ticker symbol of our #1 way to play this incredible story completely free of charge.
