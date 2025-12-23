My Three Favorite Stocking Stuffers for This Holiday Season

With Christmas just a few days away, I want to share with you the best stocks for your portfolio stocking stuffers: gold stocks.
Gold prices continue to set new all-time high after new all-time high. In fact, according to my favorite economist, Ed Yardeni, gold is the new bitcoin.
What does he mean by this? Well, for a time, bitcoin attracted significant investor interest as a safe haven amid geopolitical uncertainty. However, gold is now resuming the role it previously held for centuries, long before bitcoin came along.
In other words, gold is back in style…
Yardeni predicts that gold prices will reach $5,000 per ounce within a year – and could potentially breach $10,000 per ounce by the end of the decade.
The fact is that the lack of confidence in central banks has encouraged many to load up on gold, and global central banks themselves have also increased their gold holdings. This is why gold prices have soared to new all-time highs in 2025.
Now, deflation is a very serious problem, especially in China. Deflationary pressure is also being driven by poor demographics across Asia and in Northern Europe. All central bankers are taught to fight deflation, and one of the only ways to fix it is through currency devaluation.
Bottom line: Gold remains a reliable hedge against deflation.
One of my predictions is that you’re going to hear a lot more about this global deflationary problem in 2026.
That means gold stocks should continue to attract the attention of individual and institutional investors. So, if you want to give yourself a present this holiday season, you might want to consider the following companies…
Stocking Stuffer #1: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM)
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) is a Canadian mining company focused primarily on gold. In fact, it is the third-largest gold producer in the world, with operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The company expects to produce between 3.33 million and 3.5 million ounces of gold in fiscal year 2025, which is attainable considering 77% of this guidance was produced in the first nine months of the year.
In the third quarter, Agnico Eagle Mines produced 866,936 ounces of gold and sold 868,563 ounces of gold. The company also reported adjusted earnings jumped 89.5% year-over-year to a record $1.09 billion, or $2.16 per share. Analysts expected earnings of $1.96 per share, so Agnico Eagle Mines posted a 10.2% earnings surprise.
Following the quarterly earnings beat, analysts have increased fourth-quarter earnings estimates by nearly 25% in the past three months. Fourth-quarter earnings are now forecast to soar 88% year-over-year to $2.37 per share. Revenue is expected to grow 45.9% year-over-year to $3.24 billion.
Stocking Stuffer #2: Alamos Gold, Inc. (AGI)
More than two decades ago, Alamos Gold, Inc. (AGI) was formed through the merger of Alamos Minerals and National Gold. Through strategic acquisitions, the company has continued to grow and expand its operations over the past 20+ years. Today, Alamos Gold is a top producer of precious metals, primarily in Canada and Mexico.
Alamos Gold operates three mines, including two in Canada and one in Mexico, as well as has several projects in the pipeline. The company has a 100% interest in the Young-Davidson Mine, one of the largest underground gold mines in Canada, as well as a 100% interest in the Island Gold Mine, one of the highest-grade gold mines in Canada. It also has a 100% interest in the Mulatos Mine in Sonora, Mexico, and it has produced more than two million ounces of gold since 2005.
The company reported that gold production rose 3% year-over-year to 141,700 ounces in the third quarter, driven by strong operations at Mulatos and Island Gold District. Due to an unplanned week of downtime, production was slightly lower than guidance for 145,000. Alamos Gold now expects full-year 2025 production between 560,000 ounces and 580,000 ounces.
Third-quarter revenue increased 28.1% year-over-year to $462.3 million, up from $360.9 million in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings surged 99.1% year-over-year to $155.5 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to $78.1 million, or $0.19 per share, in the third quarter of 2024.
The consensus estimate called for third-quarter revenue of $491.09 million and adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share. So, Alamos Gold posted a slight revenue miss and a slight earnings surprise.
Stocking Stuffer #3: Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is my favorite gold stock right now. Based primarily in Canada, Kinross Gold operates the Great Bear project in Red Lake, Ontario, as well as three gold mines and a development project in the U.S. The company also has a mine in Brazil, a mine and development project in Chile and a mine in Mauritania.
In the third quarter, Kinross Gold produced 503,862 gold equivalent ounces and sold 504,111 gold equivalent ounces. Total precious metal sales grew 25.8% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, which topped analysts’ estimates for $1.76 billion.
Adjusted third-quarter earnings soared 77.3% year-over-year to $529.6 million, or $0.44 per share. Analysts were looking for adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share, so Kinross Gold posted a 12.8% earnings surprise.
Given the better-than-expected quarterly results, analysts have increased fourth-quarter earnings estimates by 36.8% in the past three months. Fourth-quarter earnings are now forecast to surge 173.7% year-over-year to $0.52 per share. As you know, positive analyst revisions typically precede future earnings surprises.
