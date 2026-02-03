Quant Ratings Updated on 137 Stocks

If you’re a fan of the Lord of the Rings books or movies, you may remember the palantíri.
They were mystical seeing stones used to glimpse distant events – a kind of crystal ball.
That’s a fitting metaphor for a company whose entire mission is to extract clarity from oceans of data.
I’m talking about Palantir Technologies (PLTR).
Palantir helps governments and enterprises integrate, secure, and analyze massive datasets so they can make faster, better decisions. And over the past few years, it has quietly become one of the more important players in the artificial intelligence ecosystem.
But what really matters right now isn’t the mythology.
It’s the execution.
Palantir’s latest earnings report delivered exactly what the market is demanding in this phase of the bull market.
For the fourth quarter, Palantir Technologies reported a 70% year-over-year jump in revenue, to $1.41 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $647.97 million, or $0.25 per share. The consensus estimate called for $1.34 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share.
For its fiscal year 2025, Palantir Technologies achieved total revenue of $4.48 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.92 billion, or $0.75 per share. These results also beat analysts’ estimates.
Looking forward, Palantir also gave projections for the first quarter and full year of 2026 that delighted Wall Street.
After delivering results like these, it’s no surprise that the stock soared out of the gates this morning, up 11% at one point before paring back some of those gains. And it’s also why the stock currently earns a Strong (B) rating in my Stock Grader system (subscription required).
How I Identify the Stocks that Matter Most
Now, I may have a crystal ball, but the truth is, I don’t really need it.
My Stock Grader system is the next best thing.
I was able to point my followers to Palantir back in February 2025. That’s because Stock Grader flagged it as a company with superior fundamentals – and it was backed by growing institutional buying pressure.
And since then, we’re up roughly 85%.
Now, Palantir is just one example of what happens when you’re positioned in the right stocks during earnings season. And this earnings season isn’t over yet, folks.
We’re about a third of the way through the current earnings season, and the early results have been spectacular. Roughly 75% of companies have topped analysts’ earnings expectations. As a result, fourth-quarter earnings growth estimates for the S&P 500 have climbed to nearly 12%, up from just over 8% at the end of December.
But I want you to buckle up, because earnings momentum is expected to accelerate in every single quarter of 2026. According to FactSet, the S&P 500 is expected to deliver average earnings growth of 11.2%, 14.5%, 14.8% and 18.4% across the four quarters of this year.
Calendar-year 2026 earnings are now projected to rise roughly 14.7% on average.
And given the pace of analyst revisions and positive earnings surprises, those estimates are likely conservative.
Now, I want you to be prepared to prosper during this earnings season – and throughout the rest of 2026. So, let’s take a closer look at my latest Stock Grader ratings for 137 big blue-chip stocks. Of those 137 stocks…
- Nineteen stocks were upgraded from Strong (B-rating) to Very Strong (A-rating).
- Twenty-two stocks were upgraded from Neutral (C-rating) to Strong (B-rating).
- Nineteen stocks were upgraded from Weak (D-rating) to Neutral.
- Five stocks were upgraded from Very Weak (F-rating) to Weak.
- Eleven stocks were downgraded from Very Strong to Strong.
- Twenty-four stocks were downgraded from Strong to Neutral.
- Thirty-one stocks were downgraded from Neutral to Weak.
- And six stocks were downgraded from Weak to Very Weak.
I’ve listed the first 10 stocks rated as Very Strong below, but you can find a more comprehensive list – including all 137 stocks’ Fundamental and Quantitative Grades – here. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and adjust accordingly.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AEP
|American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|A
|C
|A
|ASML
|ASML Holding NV Sponsored ADR
|A
|C
|A
|BUD
|Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR
|A
|C
|A
|CAT
|Caterpillar Inc.
|A
|C
|A
|CHRW
|C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|A
|C
|A
|CIEN
|Ciena Corporation
|A
|B
|A
|CW
|Curtiss-Wright Corporation
|A
|C
|A
|DCI
|Donaldson Company, Inc.
|A
|C
|A
|FTS
|Fortis Inc.
|A
|C
|A
|GEV
|GE Vernova Inc.
|A
|B
|A
I should also note that we’ve added an exciting new feature to Stock Grader.
Now, for the first time, you can receive weekly email alerts when a stock you follow changes grades in Stock Grader.
This is crucial information that can help guide your buying and selling decisions. If a stock’s grade changes, you’ll know – without having to check manually.
Why Selectivity Is About to Matter More in AI
It’s clear to me that we’re in one of the best earnings environments in years.
We remain in the midst of a powerful bull market for stocks, but we are also entering a period when the gap between the strongest and weakest stocks is about to widen dramatically.
The market is already rewarding companies with real earnings power and durable fundamentals – like Palantir – and quietly turning away from stocks that are being propped up by expectations alone.
That kind of divergence doesn’t happen all at once, but once it begins, it tends to accelerate.
This is especially important in the AI space, where expectations have raced far ahead of fundamentals in many of the most popular names. As we approach the next major phase of the AI cycle, selectivity will matter far more than simply “buying the theme.”
That’s why, on Thursday, I’ll be releasing a special video briefing to walk you through what I see coming next – including a specific point in time I believe could mark a turning point for AI stocks, and how I’m positioning before that shift takes place.
I’ll have much more to share on Thursday, so stay tuned.
