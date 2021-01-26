MoneyLine Podcast: The Healthcare Tech Stocks You Need to Know About

It was somewhat of a mixed day on Wall Street with the major indices little changed.
But don’t let that fool you.
Below the surface we’re seeing important breakouts in certain sectors. And elsewhere, pullbacks are creating strong long-term opportunities.
On today’s new episode of MoneyLine, we’ll start by diving into one of my favorite industries. It’s breaking out, yet it’s still being overlooked by the folks on the Street.
And then, it’s Tech Tuesday! Or more specifically … Healthcare Tech Tuesday.
Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), the world leader in telehealth, rallied to a new all-time high yesterday and took some smaller names along for the ride. I’ll share a couple of those with you, including a recent SPAC that is now pulling back to what could be a great buying opportunity. It, or any of the other rallying stocks in this hypergrowth sector, could be the next Teladoc.
Speaking of SPACs, today’s podcast also includes a new edition of SPAC Attack. Just yesterday there were five — and yes you read that correctly, FIVE — SPACs that announced definitive agreements. Unsurprisingly, all rallied on the news. I’ll share my thoughts on each … including a rumor that is floating around today about a company I like called Wheels Up.
After that, I introduce a new segment. I call it “The Headscratcher of the Week.” I bet some of you can guess the stock that inspired this idea!
And of course, what’s a MoneyLine episode without an Ask Matt section to wrap it all up? Today I cover five stocks that were the most popular on my Twitter feed over the last 24 hours. I also answer a question I get often — how many stocks you should own. You need to know this answer.
There’s lots to talk about, so click here to watch my latest episode of MoneyLine now
