I Can’t Believe People Are Seriously Questioning This

There are two sides to every story, right?
That’s what they say anyway.
If that’s true, there are at least two different ways to look at a stock chart.
Successful investors look at them one way, and unsuccessful investors look at them another way.
Same chart … just looking in a different spot.
In the brand new episode of MoneyLine, I will show you exactly what I mean.
I know we’re a day later than usual, which is thanks to some technical difficulties yesterday with the podcast uploading. Internet can be spotty here in Nicaragua, so we have to roll with the punches.
But you know what? It worked out fine. I recorded a whole new episode and got to update a few things, so it worked out for the best.
The charts we’ll look at are very important in putting the pullback in growth stocks in proper perspective. Some of the stuff I’m hearing right now absolutely blows my mind.
People are seriously questioning whether it’s over for some of the innovative and high-growth companies that have pulled back the most.
Seriously?
Do you think it’s over for electric vehicles and companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)?
No!
Do you think it’s over for telehealth and companies like Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC)?
No!
Do you think it’s over for digital/mobile payments and companies like Square (NYSE:SQ)?
I’ll let you answer that one.
Whether you’re convinced or not, tune into MoneyLine so I can lay it out for you … and the way you should look at everything if you want to be successful.
We have plenty of other things to talk about as well as we head toward Memorial Day and the start of summer. Like inflation, which you hear about everywhere. The key — once again — is perspective. I’ll tell you exactly what I think it means.
Then there’s Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and cryptocurrencies. Is a short-term bottom in? I’ll let you know what I think.
And we can’t have a MoneyLine without looking at interesting stocks. We’ll check in on one group in particular right now that I find very interesting. They may not be the most exciting companies, but who cares if they can make you money?
I hope you’ll check out the new episode of MoneyLine for more analysis, ticker symbols and fun.
On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
