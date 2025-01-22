Trump’s Second Inauguration Marks a New Era for AI – Here’s How to Profit

Hello, Reader.
Donald Trump has officially returned to the White House as the 47th President of the United States.
While that may give you déjà vu, the technology landscape has changed dramatically since his first term.
For the first time in history, an administration will govern through four years of significant artificial intelligence progress – and the implications could be revolutionary.
This isn’t just another political shift. Trump’s pro-innovation mentality signals a fundamental shift in how the U.S. will approach AI development and regulation. This, in turn, will impact what technological developments – and, of course, investment opportunities – will arise.
To better navigate this changing landscape, I want to first take look back at AI’s boom over the last four years under Biden’s presidency.
Then, I’ll share what Trump’s deregulation stance means for the industry… and how you can position yourself to profit from AI’s next phase – artificial general intelligence, or AGI.
Biden’s Approach to AI
During his presidency, Joe Biden took a regulatory approach to AI expansion. He emphasized safety and security, while maintaining America’s competitiveness.
Throughout 2023, Biden met with tech leaders from industry giants, including Anthropic, OpenAI, Inflection, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), to discuss AI’s future.
After these meetings, the companies voluntarily committed to pursue “safe, secure, and transparent development of AI technology,” an initiative followed by the White House of Science and Technology Policy’s Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights.
The Blueprint created a comprehensive structure for AI governance, outlining five principles for protecting the American public…
- Safe and Effective Systems
- Algorithmic Discrimination Protections
- Data Privacy
- Notice and Explanation
- Human Alternatives, Consideration, and Fallback
The National Science Foundation then reinforced the Biden administration’s stance on AI safe leadership when it announced $140 million in funding to establish seven additional National AI Research Institutes. This brought the total to 25 institutes and created a nationwide network of organizations that spans almost every state.
Additionally, last week the Biden administration signed an executive order to accelerate AI infrastructure development while integrating clean energy.
The order allows the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Energy to lease federal sites to build AI data centers powered by sustainable energy resources, demonstrating Biden’s commitment to both technological and environmental progress.
“We will not let America be out-built when it comes to the technology that will define the future,” Biden said during a recent briefing. “Nor should we sacrifice critical environmental standards and our shared efforts to protect clean air and clean water.”
With the Biden administration now in our rearview mirror, the questions are: What can we expect from President Trump? Will he follow his predecessor’s groundwork?
Trump’s AI Agenda
Put simply, it’s already looking like he won’t.
Trump’s return will largely shift the U.S. AI strategy. His well-documented stance on deregulation – backed up by several executive orders signed on Monday, including “Declaring a National Energy Emergency” and “Unleashing American Energy” – combined with his criticism of Biden’s executive orders signals the end of cautious oversight. This “energy first” approach is significant for AI development, as the industry’s massive computing needs depend heavily on reliable and abundant energy.
Following this pattern, one of Trump’s first priorities includes the dismantling of the energy-efficient AI Bill of Rights, a move he’s previously suggested implementing immediately after taking office. This means he’ll also likely reduce requirements for developers to share information with the federal government before releasing advanced AI models.
His incoming administration is also focused on preventing China from surpassing American AI capabilities by removing what they view as unnecessary barriers. This push for technological independence may lead the U.S. to chart its own course, separate from global regulatory initiatives like those led by the European Union.
This aggressive pro-innovation stance suggests an unprecedented era of technological experimentation – creating both challenges and opportunities.
Trump’s presidency is poised to fast-track AI development, and tech leaders like OpenAI have taken notice.
In fact, the ChatGPT creator recently released its economic blueprint for “AI in America” last week. The blueprint suggests ways for policymakers to advance AI development in the U.S., minimize technology risks, and preserve a lead over China.
And on January 30, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman – who had a front row seat at Monday’s inauguration – is set to discuss the future of AI with Trump administration officials at an event in Washington. The event aims to initiate discussions and provide an overview of the current state of AI development. Altman is also expected to showcase a new OpenAI technology that he believes will prove the economic power of AI.
While we do not yet know what this technology is, we do know that OpenAI has already been a game-changer in the AI space.
The company, of course, is the creator of ChatGPT, the AI chatbot the took the world by storm and launched the AI Revolution into hyperdrive.
Then, on September 12, 2024, the company unveiled an AI breakthrough that could dramatically accelerate our path to artificial general intelligence, or AGI.
These new series of AI models don’t just recognize patterns, like current AI models. Instead, they reason through problems step by step, just like we humans do.
That is why, since then, I’ve started my 1,000-day countdown to AGI.
OpenAI’s technological leap forward – combined with Trump’s incoming deregulation policies – could significantly accelerate our path to AGI.
Those who embrace these changes could witness – and profit from – one of the greatest technological and economic transformations in human history.
To learn how you can position yourself ahead of this historic shift – and discover several under-the-radar stocks poised to benefit – click here to access my free 1,000 Days to AGI broadcast now.
Regards,
Eric Fry
Editor, Smart Money