Hello, Reader.
If you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan, you’re probably in high spirits after the team’s Super Bowl LIX win last night.
If you’re a Kansas City Chiefs fan… maybe not so much.
Regardless of who you rooted for, one thing all of us who watched the big game can agree on is that many of big tech’s commercials zeroed in on AI:
- Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) ad featured celebrities Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Kris Jenner wearing the company’s Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. These glasses use Meta AI, an AI assistant that answers questions and offers recommendations. (That’s right, you can talk your frames.)
- OpenAI made its Super Bowl debut with a commercial showing major achievements throughout history, from the invention of the wheel… to the industrial age… all the way up to ChatGPT, the company’s famous AI chatbot.
- And Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) promoted Gemini, the company’s AI-powered assistant, with a pair of commercials. One showcased a man using the AI help him prepare for a job interview; the other depicted a man using Gemini to learn more about football.
These dual Gemini ads come right after Google’s recent push to incorporate its Gemini AI technology across its suite of products. The company released Gemini 2.0, it’s “most capable” AI model suite yet, just last week.
These models are a part of the new “agentic era” of AI, as Google calls it.
But hold on. You might be wondering what “agentic” AI even means.
First, let’s look at generative AI.
Think, creation.
These systems, as the name implies, generate content, like text, images, and videos. GenAI works through pattern recognition. The machine learning models are trained with large amounts of data, identify patterns within that data, and then use those patterns to create new content.
GenAI products include OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, and Microsoft 365 Copilot.
Now, for agentic AI… think, problem solving.
Instead of generating original content, these systems make decisions and adapt to changes. Essentially, it’s like the brain behind a smart assistant or AI robot. These models are equipped with tools like sensors or algorithms that allow them to understand their environment, process that information, and take action.
The Gemini 2.0 models work by breaking problems down into smaller, manageable steps. This allows them to “think” about prompts before offering a solution.
“Over the last year, we have been investing in developing more agentic models, meaning they can understand more about the world around you, think multiple steps ahead, and take action on your behalf, with your supervision,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post in December.
Agentic AI isn’t the same as artificial general intelligence, or AGI. When we reach that stage, that’s when AI will achieve human-like cognitive abilities.
However, agentic AI is an important precursor to the technology.
The advent of AGI is something that I’ve been closely keeping an eye on. In fact, I started a 1,000 Days to AGI countdown on September 12, 2024. That was when OpenAI released a series of AI models designed to reason instead of recognize patterns. They work through problems step by step, similar to human reasoning.
I’m convinced 1,000 days is the far end of when we’ll achieve AGI.
And with each new AI milestone, we’re getting ever closer.
Investors who are unprepared will miss the transformative opportunities that AGI will bring. However, those who position themselves correctly could witness the greatest moneymaking opportunity in human history – with the possibility to surpass even the Internet Revolution.
I’ve identified several companies that are strategically positioned to capitalize on this coming wave during this current “pre-AGI” market, and I want to share them with you.
You can click here to check out my free 1,000 Days to AGI special broadcast, where I discuss the implications of AGI’s imminent arrival… and how you can financially prepare yourself for it.
Now, let’s take a look back at what we’ve covered here at Smart Money this past week…
Smart Money Roundup
Why Today’s Market Chaos Could Trigger a Crypto Rally
Historically, cryptocurrencies have thrived during geopolitical chaos. And today’s market chaos mirrors past events that triggered massive crypto rallies. So, history suggests this time won’t be different. My InvestorPlace colleague Luke Lango details how you can become a prepared crypto investor during times of volatility.
Why Trump’s Tariffs Won’t Stop AI From Taking American Jobs
AI doesn’t need factories, warehouses, or foreign labor. It only needs computing power. As such, millions of jobs will be replaced by AI in the coming decade, and President Trump’s import taxes can’t do a thing about it. Super-intelligent AI is coming for American jobs, so Thomas Yeung shares how you can prepare for this inevitable future.
How This “Golden” Opportunity Can Turn Market Chaos Into Triple-Digit Gains
Gold offers security in the face of uncertainty or market volatility. And while many investors may rush to buy physical gold or gold stocks, there is a more powerful way to capitalize on this golden opportunity – one that multiplies your returns. Click here to learn about this unique trading strategy.
How DeepSeek Could Lead to a New Wave of the AI Boom…
There’s a big showdown unfolding in the tech world: DeepSeek versus OpenAI. My InvestorPlace colleague Louis Navellier calls it the AI Proliferation Boom. He details exactly what this boom is… and how you can identify companies already embracing this trend, and position yourself to profit from it.
Looking Ahead
As I said above, I’ve been watching the development of AGI for a while now. In fact, artificial intelligence, as a whole, is a trend that I’ve been monitoring for years now.
And I’m not the only one.
Louis Navellier believes that AI is about to cross over into a whole new realm.
And the proof is right in front of us…
China’s DeepSeek fired a warning shot across Nvidia Corp’s (NVDA) bow last month. And Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) is now saying it has a new platform that’s even better than DeepSeek.
In order to compete against these Chinese upstarts, President Trump has not only rolled back restrictions on AI’s proliferation, but he’s also announced Stargate, the $500 billion AI infrastructure initiative designed to make sure America wins this AI war.
We need that infrastructure so that we can reach Louis’s “crossover moment. It’s yet another key milestone on the road to AGI.
And so, Louis will be joining us later this week to give us his latest thoughts on AI. He will also share how you can access details on seven AI “crossover” companies that are poised for 2X, 5X, and even 10X gains.
Stay tuned.
Regards,
Eric Fry