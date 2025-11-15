Microsoft Just Made Its AGI Play — Now It’s Your Turn

Hello, Reader.
Made with yellow bricks, paved with good intentions, or diverging in a wood, “roads” are always more than just a structured path in a given direction.
They often embody transformation and progression. (Take it from The Wizard of Oz’s Dorothy or poet Robert Frost.)
That’s why I embarked on the Road to AGI over a year ago and have been closely watching Artificial General Intelligence’s (AGI) forward steps since. AGI represents a fundamental shift in what machines can do, transforming how we go about our daily lives.
And this week, AGI’s new “road” came from the gaming world.
The Google DeepMind AI research lab unveiled SIMA 2, its latest agent, on Wednesday. This new AI agent is capable of learning and playing multiple video games without being explicitly programmed for them.
DeepMind says this development is a training ground for real-world AI agents, and a stepping stone toward general-purpose intelligence. Simply put, it’s a sign that we’re almost at the engineering stage on the Road to AGI.
“This is a significant step in the direction of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), with important implications for the future of robotics and AI-embodiment in general,” DeepMind stated.
But DeepMind isn’t the only “player,” so to speak, in the AGI game. In a recent Smart Money, I detailed how Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT) new partnership with OpenAI gives the Magnificent Seven company the freedom for to pursue AGI – something it was previously restricted from doing.
Since then, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman announced that the company is forming the Microsoft AI Superintelligence Team.
So, today, I’d like to discuss this new superintelligence team and Microsoft’s unique approach to AGI.
I’ll also share more AGI updates and, importantly, show you how to get on this road and win big.
Let’s dive in…
Microsoft’s Step Into AGI
Microsoft is the latest to join Anthropic, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), and others in creating an AI division to discover and guide AGI.
However, Microsoft’s new team say they are taking a “humanist” approach. They say they’re avoiding the frenzied “race to AGI” we find in most AI labs. But the company is still full steam ahead on becoming the “world’s best place to research and build AI.”
As AI continues to accelerate, Microsoft AI sees its new superintelligence efforts as “part of a wider and deeply human endeavor to improve our lives and future prospects.” In short, the company is aiming to design systems that work with us, not against us.
Yet, regardless of how Microsoft words it, the company is creating an AI superintelligence team without guardrails preventing it from pursuing AGI – a dramatic departure from what it was previously allowed to do.
Following OpenAI’s recent restructuring – and now the formation of the MAI Superintelligence Team – Microsoft will now shift from building smaller AI models and will no longer spend as many resources on OpenAI.
Instead, it will focus on building “world-class, frontier-grade research capability in-house,” Suleyman said.
Inevitably, this means the company will be spending more money on AI research than before, piling onto the billions of dollars that tech companies are already spending.
The news of Microsoft’s superintelligence team comes four months after Metaannounced its own $15 billion superintelligence team of experts.
However, things at Meta are rocky. On Wednesday, its chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun, said he is exiting the company in order to form his own AI startup. While this is a loss for Meta, it’s another brick, yellow or otherwise, laid on the Road to AGI.
And it’s a road that’s being created quickly.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal Leadership Institute on Tuesday, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) CEO Dan Schulman called AI’s pace “unprecedented.”
“Unless you’re really in the AI community, it’s hard to imagine how fast this is happening,” he said.
Schulman predicts that AGI will arrive in just two to four years.
Here’s what these developments mean for us investors…
3 Ways to Invest on the Road to AGI
With each new prediction – and new players like Microsoft joining the game – AGI is getting even closer.
Investors who are unprepared will miss the transformative opportunities that AGI will bring. But those who position themselves correctly could witness the greatest moneymaking opportunity in human history.
The keyword is “correctly.”
That’s why I’ve developed a three-step process for finding companies that will survive and thrive on the Road to AGI…
- Invest “in” AI: Buying shares of companies that are providing key parts of the infrastructure that will accelerate AI technology toward AGI. Think chip companies.
- Invest “alongside” AI: Getting in on the companies primed to rise in tandem with AGI, like those that provide the physical infrastructure of AGI facilities.
- Invest in “stealth” AI: Investing in non-tech companies that will adopt and apply AI to reap huge gains in efficiency, productivity, and profits.
