Here’s How to Pivot From EV Headwinds to Robotics Tailwinds

Hello, Reader.
“Beware the Ides of March” is a well-known warning from Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar – in which a seer delivers the infamous warning to the Roman emperor before his assassination.
It is often used to symbolize a day of doom or inevitable misfortune.
I’m here to issue a similar warning:
Beware the earnings of April.
Especially those from Big Tech and the other hyperscalers.
Tesla Corp. (TSLA) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings for 2026 this Wednesday, April 22. The company beat earnings estimates in the last quarter, but its annual revenue fell for the first time. This quarter, Tesla is expected to post year-over-year earnings growth of around 40%.
That might sound enticing, but I advise pumping the breaks.
At the beginning of this month, Tesla saw its steepest drop of 2026 after reporting a 14% quarter-over-quarter decrease in global vehicle deliveries. Analysts were expecting 370,000 deliveries for the first quarter, but the company only delivered 358,023.
We can see that Tesla is getting crushed around the world by Chinese competitors, like BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDF), that produce more affordable electric vehicles.
BYD is beating Tesla at its own game. Although it sold fewer EVs in the first quarter of 2026 than Tesla did, it sold around 2.25 million EVs in all of 2025 – beating Tesla by around 600,000 units.
BYD is making more cars and more money – all while selling its vehicles for just over $10,000. That is one-third of what the cheapest Tesla costs.
And Musk can’t depend on Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots to save his company. Tesla has yet to find formal commitments from large companies wanting to purchase Optimus robots.
The company failed to meet its stated goal of producing at least 5,000 Optimus robots in 2025 (but has nevertheless upped the ante to producing 1 million units by the end of 2026).
I find this news unsurprising, as I have long had Tesla on my “Sell” list.
In 2016, when the company unveiled its Model 3 to a flurry of pre-orders and excitement, I sold the EV-maker. Instead, I looked in a different direction and bought Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK), a Canadian mining company.
Over the next 10 months, Tesla fell 9%, while Teck soared a whopping 745%.
And now I’m making the same call again: Tesla does not belong in your portfolio.
But this time, I’m not looking in the opposite direction. Instead, I’m looking at a direct competitor to Optimus.
Specifically, I’ve identified a robotics company that uses AI software to control robots that are tailor-made for warehouses and distribution centers.
This company’s robots are designed for specific tasks within the warehouse environment, emphasizing speed, accuracy, and efficiency in handling goods. These robots travel 5X faster than Optimus and can carry several hundred more pounds.
So, while Tesla is lagging behind in building robots for the future, this company is already printing money with robots today.
Its revenue has spiked 15-fold – from just $100 million in 2019 to over $1.5 billion today. And its backlog means there’s another $23 billion in future sales already baked in the cake.
This company is up 27% in the last month, while Tesla is up only 7%.
You can learn the name of this company – for free – right now.
I’ve put all of this company’s information in my Sell This, Buy That presentation, which you can view here.
Now, let’s take a look back at what we covered here at Smart Money in the past week, including several other warnings:
- The driving forces that truly move stock prices.
- Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) trend-chasing shift.
- The question every investor gets wrong.
- Why Oracle Corp’s (ORCL) aggressive push into AI is risky.
Smart Money Roundup
Every Stock Has a Tell – Here’s How to Read Them
April 19, 2026
In today’s market, patterns form and disappear so quickly that traditional analysis is starting to fall behind. That’s why we wanted to share this guest essay from TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan.
In it, he explains how former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick led his team to victories by creating behavior profiles for his best players, and how that method works similarly to TradeSmith’s Behavioral Profile Analysis (BPA) system that identifies specific “signals” in the market. Click here to read more.
We’ve Seen This “Pivot” Before – Now It’s Happening to Allbirds
April 18, 2026
From running… to running AI infrastructure. Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is leaving footwear and becoming an AI company. Let’s look at why “if you can’t beat them, join them” isn’t a safe strategy for surviving a dominant market trend. Then, I’ll share a different footwear company I’m looking at instead.
The Question Every Investor Gets Wrong
April 16, 2026
Most investors spend their time trying to answer a simple question: Is the market going up… or down? But that question can actually lead you astray.
That’s what TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan explores today. Keith is joining us today to explain how his team is using AI to uncover these kinds of “signals” across thousands of stocks.
Oracle Is All-In on AI, and That’s Exactly the Problem
April 15, 2026
Oracle Corp. (ORCL) seemed to be “blessed by the Fates” last week. While it remains well below its previous highs, the company now has the appearance of upward momentum, or at least momentous headlines.
This combination might look like an attractive opportunity to buy the dip. But I advise caution. Here’s why I believe Oracle to be a risky investment.
Looking Ahead
On Wednesday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Eastern, TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan is revealing how his AI Signals system identifies high-probability trades before they happen.
I’m deeply impressed by the work at TradeSmith.
Their latest development is based on signals trading, which is the underlying strategy at one of the greatest hedge funds of all time: Renaissance Technologies.
And Renaissance famously shuns outside investors.
But you don’t have to wait until Wednesday – you can start exploring Keith’s new system now and see how it analyzes stocks in real time. Reserve your spot here and get access.
We’ll share more details following their much-anticipated signals trading event in your next Smart Money.
Regards,
Eric Fry