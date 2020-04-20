Live Updates: The Latest News on General Electric

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Welcome to InvestorPlace’s General Electric (NYSE: GE ) live blog, where you can find up-to-the-second insights in GE news today.

General Electric Closes Monday Down 4.8%

[Monday, April 20, 4:01 p.m.]



GE stock closed lower by 4.75% on Monday. The drop is likely due to news the company shuttered a wind turbine plant in North Dakota.

Motley Fool Contributor Picks Verizon Over General Electric

[Monday, April 20, 3:30 p.m.]

Motley Fool writer Reuben Gregg Brewer, a devoted dividend investor, compared Verizon (NYSE: VZ GE “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon” that published today. He believes that Verizon is the better choice for dividend investors.

(NYSE: that published today. He believes that Verizon is the better choice for dividend investors. In analyzing GE, Brewer highlights the challenges that two of GE’s primary business units — renewable energy and power — were having even before the market downturn last month. Brewer also points out that GE sold off a large piece of its healthcare business in order to pay down debt.

“GE, meanwhile, is still struggling to turn its business around, and the environment in which it is operating is getting increasingly hostile,” Brewer notes.

Culp Pens Open Letter Addressing Coronavirus Response

[Monday, April 20, 3:20 p.m]

In an open letter posted on social media site LinkedIn, General Electric (NYSE: GE

(NYSE: Although the letter is largely a puff piece probably penned by Culp’s press relations team, it nonetheless provides some interesting tidbits, according to this piece from Barron’s.

GE Shutters North Dakota Wind Turbine Plant

[Monday, April 20, 2:45 p.m.]



Shares of GE stock are down 4.5% as of this writing. The Motley Fool’s Howard Smith reported that after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at its North Dakota wind turbine plant, General Electric has closed the facility for at least 14 days. GE says at least 110 of the plant’s 900 employees tested positive for Covid-19.

GE Stock Is Down, But Don’t Buy Just Yet

[Monday, April 20, 1:30 p.m.]