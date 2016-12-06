6 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts -- AMGN CVS MCO FITB BXP CHH

The S&P 500 Index was relatively flat this week but remains up nearly 3% in the month of December. Favorable GDP data and an increase in consumer sentiment have supported investors’ optimism for better growth ahead in 2017. Additionally, more dividend stocks rewarded shareholders with income boosts.

Six notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including a leading biotech business, a well-known retail drugstore chain and two financial-focused businesses.

Here are six dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN ) grew its monthly dividend from $1.00 per share to $1.15, representing a raise of 15%. The biotechnology company will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of Feb. 15 on Mar. 8. AMGN shares are expected to trade ex-dividend on Feb. 13.

AMGN Dividend Yield: 3.13%

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) raised its quarterly dividend by 18%, increasing it from 42.5 cents per share to 50 cents. The provider of pharmacy services and retail drugstore operator will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of Jan. 24 on Feb. 2. CVS shares will trade ex-dividend on Jan. 20.

CVS Dividend Yield: 2.15%

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE: CHH ) moved its quarterly dividend higher by a penny, increasing it by 5% from 20.5 cents per share to 21.5 cents. The franchisor of well-known hotels such as Comfort Inn and Clarion will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of Jan. 4 on Jan. 18. CHH shares trade ex-dividend on Dec. 30.

CHH Dividend Yield: 1.53%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP ) hiked its quarterly dividend by 15%, raising its payment from 65 cents per share to 75 cents. Shareholders of record as of Dec. 30 will receive dividends from the office real estate investment trust on Jan. 30. BXP shares will be ex-dividend on Dec. 28.

BXP Dividend Yield: 2.43%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB ) increased its quarterly dividend by 8% to 14 cents per share from 13 cents. Shareholders of record as of Dec. 30 will receive dividends from the commercial bank on Jan. 17. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on Dec. 28.

FITB Dividend Yield: 2.03%

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO ) raised its quarterly dividend up by a penny from 37 cents per share to 38 cents, representing a 2% increase. The provider of credit ratings and analytics will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of Feb. 20 on Mar. 10. MCO shares will trade ex-dividend on Feb. 15.

MCO Dividend Yield: 1.58%

As of this writing, Simply Safe Dividends did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

