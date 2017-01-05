5 Stocks to Buy for a Big January

Although the month of January is generally a good one for the market (with the S&P 500 averaging a 0.8% gain), the first month of the calendar year is an unusually good month for certain stocks to buy, year in and year out.
The reason? Well. the most plausible reason is that it’s got something to do with the foray into a new tax year, or perhaps cold weather ultimately spurs a bullish sentiment on these names.
Regardless of the reason, it happens. With that as the backdrop, here’s a closer look at the top five stocks to buy this month.
I’ve calculated the lifetime monthly returns for each stock using a proprietary charting platform, and each of them is in the habit of reliably making their way decidedly higher during January.
Comments are currently unavailable. Please check back soon.