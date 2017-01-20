Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Adds Amazon ‘Dash’ Buttons to Homepage

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has quietly rolled out digital “Dash” buttons on its homepage.

Source: Amazon

These buttons are designed to help you shop more than usual with the e-commerce website. You can customize them online and decide what products you would like to link with your Dash button, making it easy to order a product once your online.

The product was originally designed for “Prime” users who prefer to buy personal health care, kitchen and bathroom products (as well as anything else) from the company. Instead of going to a grocery store or a convenient store, users would use their Dash button to buy products from Amazon online.

You can still use this feature to get your product delivered, but they are quite different now as you can order them with digital Dash buttons. The original buttons were physical buttons that you could click to access any products you may have linked with Dash.

These retailed for $4.99 for Prime users, but Amazon quickly realized that this was a large commitment and either offered refunds, or reduced the price of the product to 99 cents.

Eventually, the retailer decided that the best thing to do was to roll them out free of charge for everyone to access since this feature ultimately helps users buy more company products, thus raking in more money for Amazon.

AMZN stock grew 0.2% Friday.

