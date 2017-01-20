Why Boring AT&T Inc. (T) Stock Can Work For (Or Against) You

“Boring is good” for AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ), according to InvestorPlace writer and IPO Playbook Editor Tom Taulli, and for whatever it’s worth, I mostly agree. But really, what choice do I have? AT&T as a corporate entity has existed for over 50 years above the average American lifespan. This isn’t Elon Musk and Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ). And I highly doubt that there are T stock fan boys trolling the internet to defend the honor of AT&T.

Maybe that’s a bit of a low blow. T stock isn’t irrelevant by any means. In fact, AT&T scored the biggest “T” of our media ecosystem — as in Taylor Swift.

I don’t need to haul in loads of statistics for you to understand the marketing power behind the company’s “Taylor Swift Now” experience. Just by name recognition, AT&T can piggyback off the social media and pop culture phenomenon.

But will this and other deals translate to profitability for T stock investors? The initial signs don’t look too hot. Presently, AT&T stock is just a few cents higher than when “Taylor Swift Now” launched. At one point, T was up 4% generated by the enthusiasm.

Why Investors Love T stock

At the same time, T stock just gave investors a 30% return last year. Obviously, they’re doing something right. It would be intellectually dishonest not to acknowledge and credit the successes of AT&T.

First, the venerable company is making some savvy moves. The most conspicuous of these is the acquisition of Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ). Although this deal has its own set of inherent risks — we are talking about media and entertainment, after all — AT&T is loaded with money. More importantly from an administrative perspective, its free cash flow is indeed free and flowing. If anybody can absorb the risk, it’s T stock.

Then there’s the exciting details written in the fine print. The company has revamped its acquisition of DirecTV with standard-bearing streaming services. Also, the introductory rate for new DirecTV customers is $35 a month, which then moves up to a still agreeable $60 regular rate. Best of all, the platform is well-integrated with others, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) TV and Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Fire TV.

If initial reports are anything to go by, T has a big winner on its hands. There’s good reason to believe that the late winter rally of AT&T stock was primarily attributed to DirecTV’s popularity.

Of course, anyone that has had their eye on T stock knows that the AT&T dividend is a huge draw. With a 4.7% yield, that is very difficult to ignore. This is all the more true considering that high rates of passive income typically carries significant capital risk. I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty certain that this company isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Furthermore, the payout on the AT&T dividend has steadily increased over the last 32 years.

Is the Relationship With AT&T Getting Old?

So why on earth would anyone cast doubt on T stock? The problem for me is that AT&T is in the maintenance business. As Taulli notes, the company has “79.4 million business wireless subscribers, 53.9 million consumer wireless subscribers and 25.3 million video subscribers. More importantly, AT&T has the benefit of a powerful moat — that is, a nationwide fiber optic network. Replicating this would be incredibly expensive.” Although impressive, there’s not much more that T can do in that department besides annexing Canada.

This is a point of heated contention, but it’s definitely worth mentioning — traditional media is dying.

