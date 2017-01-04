Should I Buy Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) reports quarterly numbers again in the beginning of February. Based on past Twitter earnings reports, investors shouldn’t expect much to change.

That could either be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on your perspective.

TWTR stock saw a big drop across the end of 2015 and into January 2016. Then, the social media darling bounced around mostly between $15 and $20 or so for the rest of the year. With shares of Twitter stock under $17 once again, now could be a good buying opportunity. Simply getting back to $20 would be a quick 15% or 20% gain.

However, it’s worth noting Twitter has declined almost 10% since Election Day even as the broader stock market has gained about 10% to the upside. That kind of slide needs to quickly be stopped before the social media company finds itself setting new lows and being left in the dust of this rally.

The million-dollar question, then, is should you buy Twitter Inc. stock now? Here are three pros and three cons to explain both sides of the trade:

Pros of Buying Twitter Stock

Buyout Potential: While TWTR stock was stuck mostly between $15 and $20 in 2016, shares did surge to a high of over $25 in October on rumors of a buyout. Potential acquirers included Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM ), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and even Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ). All it takes is one juicy offer — or even hints of one — and Twitter stock will take off.

Video Potential: If you hadn’t heard, last year Twitter embarked on an ambitious partnership with the NFL. The deal allowed the social media company to offer live, streaming video of pro football games. Reports around the first such game in September showed 2 million people checked out the stream, and that bodes very well for future efforts — and future advertising revenue for TWTR stock.

Strong Leadership: Co-founder Jack Dorsey returned to the company as CEO at the end of 2015. Since then, he has made tough decisions to contain costs, including layoffs, as well as engaging directly with Twitter users about what’s wrong with the platform. As one of the founding fathers, Dorsey has what it takes to make the hard changes TWTR needs to grow in 2017 and beyond.

