3 Energy ETFs That Will Keep Soaring

After two years as one of the worst-performing segments of the U.S. equity market, the energy sector roared back with a vengeance last year to rank as one of 2016’s best-performing sectors. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLE ), the largest exchange-traded fund tracking the S&P 500’s seventh-largest sector weight, surged 28% as oil was one of the year’s top commodities.

While last year’s boffo performances by energy stocks and ETFs could be seen as a sign that the sector is set to cool off, there are indications some energy-related securities can keep climbing. For example, earnings gloom associated with energy stocks over the past couple of years is ebbing.

In fact, recent data from AltaVista Research indicate that the energy sector is no longer the earnings drag on the S&P 500 that was in 2015 and for part of last year.

Bolstering the case for energy ETFs and energy stocks is the fact that, in an aging bull market, energy is one of a small number of sectors that can be considered a legitimate value destination. In fact, on a forward-looking basis, energy stocks are downright cheap.

Efforts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major oil-producing nations, such as Russia, to trim production could support oil prices this year. That combined with compelling valuations and rebounding earnings could make the following energy ETFs alluring.

