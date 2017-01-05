As wild as the markets have been, it’s good to know that some things remain constant. After struggling through much of the Steve Ballmer era, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has been a steady hand. For 2016, MSFT stock gave investors almost 17% in returns, not too far off from its 2015 performance of 22%. The solid MSFT dividend continues to reward long-term shareholders. Best of all, fundamental tailwinds suggest brighter days to come.

Undoubtedly, the biggest bullish factor for Microsoft stock is Azure — the tech firm’s cloud computing platform where applications can be built and managed across Microsoft’s vast global networks. According to Goldman Sachs, Azure is the second-ranked vendor in the cloud computing sector.

Combined with its extensive international consumer base, Azure could be a major revenue and earnings boost. Hence, Goldman Sachs upgraded MSFT stock from “neutral” to “buy” in mid-November.

Is MSFT Stock Biting Off more than it Can Chew?

Of course, not everything is so cut and dry. While Microsoft stock has a number of backers, it also has a significant amount of detractors.

Primarily, the foray into the cloud has serious competition, like a “Who’s who” of names you don’t want to go up against. Namely, they are Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL ) and International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ). The problem with any lucrative industry is that everybody else has the same idea.

Making matters worse, MSFT is behind the curve.

Sure, the tech company can boast of estimated Azure sales of slightly over $2 billion. Many analysts are also loving the triple-digit revenue growth in recent quarters. But that still pales in comparison to Amazon Web Services, which will likely hit nearly $12 billion in sales for 2016. And while it has a shallower growth rate, it has a much larger consumer base than the MSFT cloud platform.

Furthermore, previously celebrated decisions may not provide as big of an impact. For example, the $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn would likely only provide an incremental lift to MSFT stock’s earnings. That’s awfully expensive for such a modest benefit. If it doesn’t turn out well, the company will be forced to turn to other markets. We then return back to the original concern of contested operation.

