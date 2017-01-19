Nintendo Co. Ltd., (NTDOY) Sets Release Date for ‘Fire Emblem: Heroes’

Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) has announced the next step in its plan to conquer the mobile gaming market — Fire Emblem: Heroes.

The latest Fire Emblem game will be released on Feb. 2, and this time Nintendo is making it available to both iOS and Android. The company also confirmed via a message on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) that Super Mario Run will finally be available for Android in March.

#SuperMarioRun will arrive on Android in March. You can pre-register in Google Play to be notified when it launches! https://t.co/u4H9bxVi9R pic.twitter.com/Hd5uzRcYcK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 19, 2017

Fire Emblem: Heroes is the second release in Nintendo’s ambitious plan to conquer the mobile gaming market. A tactical role-playing game, there have been over a dozen Fire Emblem titles released for Nintendo game systems, dating back to 1990. Fire Emblem: Heroes arrives for both iOS and Android on Feb. 2 as a free-to-play title.

Nintendo Is Now Committed to Mobile

Its own mobile gaming systems have taken a big hit since Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) launched the iPhone and App Store. The company has found that it’s an increasingly difficult proposition to sell dedicated game hardware — like the $199 3DS XL — and $30-plus games to consumers who already own an iPhone with a higher resolution display, more powerful CPU and a virtually unlimited library of free-to-play games.

The Nintendo DS handheld game system launched in 2004 and went on to sell nearly 155 million units. Apple released the iPhone in 2007, but the smartphone didn’t really begin to show its promise as a mobile gaming platform until the year after, when Apple launched its App Store. It was all downhill from there for Nintendo’s mobile gaming business. The number of games exploded on the App Store. Major game publishers like Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA ) began releasing titles for the iPhone as well and even when they weren’t free, they were a fraction of the price of games for consoles.

As a result, the 3DS series has sold just 58 million units for Nintendo. Making things worse, the Wii U was a sales disaster … that puts pressure on Nintendo as mobile gaming is more critical to its bottom line than ever.

Recognizing the potential for complete disaster, Nintendo opted to finally throw in the towel and join the smartphone gaming world. Leveraging its popular games and characters offers the opportunity to cash in on the market, even if it means the potential for giving up some 3DS sales.

