The 3 Best Sector Bets You Can Make With Fidelity Funds

If you’re looking for the best sector funds to buy, a great place to begin your search is with Fidelity funds. In fact, your search for top sector bets may not need to extend beyond Fidelity.

Fidelity offers 40 sector funds, called Fidelity Select Portfolios, each carving out their own niche in several industrial sectors including health, financials, utilities, consumer cyclical and energy.

Probably the most difficult part of finding the best sector funds at Fidelity is narrowing down the choices. At least 20 of Fidelity’s sector funds are highly rated with outstanding historical returns.

This history of performance is partly due to the deep analyst teams at Fidelity Investments that have helped make stars out of long-time Fidelity managers like Bill Danoff for Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF: FCNTX ) and Steve Wymer for Fidelity Growth Company (MUTF: FDGRX ).

To arrive at the cream of the crop among Fidelity’s sector funds, we selected only the highest-rated funds that have long track records and market-beating performance, with potential to outperform in the long run looking forward.

With that as a backdrop, here are the three best sector bets you can buy with Fidelity funds.

