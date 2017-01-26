Here’s Why Vantiv Inc (VNTV) Stock Could Skyrocket Next Week

Vantiv Inc (NYSE: VNTV ) is one of the oldest and largest credit card processors around. It’s not as big as the more diversified Visa Inc (NYSE: V ) or Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA ), but it has been around in one form or another since the 1970s.

Source: Shutterstock

By 2000, and the dawn of the internet, VNTV was sitting on a business that included 120,000 merchants and driving ATMs around the world — in France, Germany, Russia, Korea and Taiwan, to name a few.

By the time the internet kicks in over the next decade, VNTV is doing 11.2 billion transactions annually in an average time of 0.59 seconds. And a deal with AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) in 2014 added a suite of mobile payment products that AT&T will use to encourage more mobile payment options for its massive subscriber base of 88 million.

While V and MA have focused on expanding their market share by expanding their brand, VNTV has been consolidating smaller players and building its size by acquisition. This strategy continues to pay off.

Its margins are strong and growing by double-digits, as is its return on assets and revenue in the third quarter. VNTV reports Q4 figures on Feb. 1, so this week and the next should be an interesting ride. In the past 12 months the stock is up 40%-plus and the past week has seen it continue to climb.

If earnings turn out as good as we expect, VNTV could take off next week. And there is no sign that they won’t.

VNTV is also an interesting play here because it’s a backdoor play on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB ), one of the nation’s top regional banks.

