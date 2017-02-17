3 ‘Boring’ Consumer Stocks That Just Got Exciting

U.S. equities are languishing on Friday, backing off of record highs set earlier in the week heading into the long holiday weekend.

Investors are pausing for some reflection amid a heavy batch of economic data (including evidence inflation is moving higher), some hawkish Federal Reserve commentary and more political dynamism out of the Trump White House.

But there’s still action. Especially in consumer staples stocks, which have lagged behind during the post-election rally, thanks to some hot M&A activity: It was reported overnight that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC ) offered to buy Unilever plc (ADR) (NYSE: UL ) in a $143 billion deal. If completed, it would be one of the largest corporate tie ups of all time.

The combination has the entire sector on the move. Here are three stocks worth a look:

