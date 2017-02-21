Tuesday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Tesla Inc (TSLA) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

U.S. stock futures are pointing to an extension of Wall Street’s record run, as traders come back refreshed from the President’s Day break. Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) is up on strong earnings results, while Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s (NYSE: WMT ) earnings are waiting in the wings. Meanwhile, the Markit February preliminary purchasing managers’ manufacturing and services indexes are on tap later this morning.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.29%, with S&P 500 futures adding 0.18% and Nasdaq-100 futures up 0.17%.

On the options front, volume remained brisk on Friday with about 18.6 million calls and 16.1 million puts changing hands on the session. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio arrived at 0.59, while the 10-day moving average dropped to a two-month low of 0.63.

Turning to Friday’s volume leaders, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) hit fresh all-time-high territory on Friday, following a new data on Apple Pay’s acceptance at U.S. retailers. Elsewhere, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is seeing renewed call activity ahead of this Wednesday’s quarterly earnings report and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) tagged a new all-time high on Friday, joining the rest of the so-called “FANG” stocks in record territory.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Forget about iPhones and iPads, the new driver for AAPL stock is services. On Friday, a report emerged that one of those services, Apple Pay, is now accepted by 36% of U.S. retailers, with another 22% expected to start accepting the service in the next 12 months. The narrative on Apple Pay has only grown more bullish since CEO Tim Cook’s statement that Apple Pay transactions were up 500% year-over-year in the most recent fiscal quarter.

AAPL options traders jumped on the report, sending more than 920,000 contracts across the tape on the shares. Furthermore, calls accounted for an above average 67% of the day’s take. AAPL may be trading near all-time highs, but that hasn’t stopped options traders from setting their sights even higher, with more than 36,000 call contracts open at the March $140 strike and another 8,500 at the $145 strike.

With AAPL breaking through peak March call OI at $135 on Friday, look for options traders to adjust their targets even higher, resulting in another round of heavy call activity this week.

