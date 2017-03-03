3 Video Game Stocks to Buy Right Now

Throughout the technology sector, businesses have been forced to adapt to wildly evolving consumer behavior over the past several years. The video game industry is no exception—but check out why traditional powerhouses like Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, and Capcom remain some of the strongest positioned gaming stocks on the market right now.

State of Video Game Industry

In recent years, the video game industry has been influenced by the rise of new technologies and a change in demand from gamers. Virtual and augmented reality games are now a playable reality, and just as streaming services like Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ) have caused an uproar in television and film, a growing desire for subscription-based and free-to-play games has altered the business model of some companies.

We have also seen a massive spike in the popularity of competitive gaming. Dubbed “esports,” professional gaming competitions are bigger than ever. The world’s top players frequently duel it out in front of massive online audiences for millions of dollars in cash prices.

Furthermore, video games have become increasingly casual thanks to the advent of smartphone gaming. While mobile gaming was once seen as almost a different field entirely, even traditional game publishers have been forced to start designing with the smartphone gamer in mind.

Video Game Stocks to Watch

The first video game giant to consider right now is Activision Blizzard, Inc. ( ATVI ), which recently crushed its latest earnings report. Earlier this month, the company posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 86 cents per share, easily surpassing our Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72. Activision’s adjusted revenues (including deferrals) of $2.452 billion also cruised past our consensus estimate of $2.265 billion.

Interestingly enough, Activision Blizzard said that sales of its popular Call of Duty franchise actually “underperformed” in the quarter, but this really just highlights the depth of the company’s portfolio right now. Activision Blizzard owns seven franchises with more than $1 billion in life-to-date revenue, and its habit of investing in talented and passionate developers has led to recent hits like Destiny, Overwatch, and Skylanders.

While Activision’s release schedule is a bit lighter in 2017, the company is slated to release a sequel to Destiny, which promises to be one of the industry’s biggest games of the year. Currently, ATVI has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

