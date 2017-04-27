Thursday’s Vital Data: United States Steel Corporation (X), Twitter Inc (TWTR) and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

U.S. stock futures are treading water this morning ahead of another deluge of corporate earnings reports, led by the likes of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) and Dow Chemical Co (NYSE: DOW ). Additionally, Wall Street is digesting details from President Donald Trump’s tax plan, which were unveiled last night. Analysts say the plan is light on details and does not provide information on funding for the tax cuts.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.05%, with S&P 500 futures down 0.02% and Nasdaq-100 futures ticking 0.03% higher.

On the options front, volume remained well above average on Wednesday, with about 16.1 million calls and 13.1 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio stagnated at 0.61, as did the 10-day moving average, which held at 0.70.

Driving Wednesday’s most active options, shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X ) plummeted nearly 27% yesterday as the company offered up an abysmal first-quarter report. Meanwhile, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) finally showed signs of growth, sending options traders scrambling for calls. Finally, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) is consolidating after breaking out to fresh all-time highs following a licensing deal with China’s Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ).

United States Steel Corporation (X)

On Wednesday, shares in U.S. Steel Corp. suffered their biggest single-day loss since the company went public roughly 26 years ago.

Investors were none too pleased with the company’s reported first-quarter loss of 83 cents per share, as analysts were predicting a profit of 35 cents per share. Revenue came in at $2.73 billion, also falling short of Wall Street’s predictions for sales of $2.95 billion. Furthermore, U.S. Steel halved its full-year 2017 earnings outlook.

X options traders were also shocked. Volume on the day came in at a near-term high of 717,000 contracts, with calls actually eking out 54% of the day’s take. Following yesterday’s plunge, X stock is now trading well below all major call strikes in the May series, with the nearest meaningful accumulation totaling about 2,200 contracts at the $23 strike. Meanwhile, heavy put accumulations still lie below X stock in the May series, with 3,100 at the $22 strike and 2,500 at the further out of the money $18 strike.

