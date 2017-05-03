3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 12 Months of Retirement Income

If there is one driving force when it comes to retirement, it has to be the search for income. Turning your nest egg into a source of reliable income is paramount to enjoying your golden years without worry. Because of this, dividend stocks are increasingly becoming the well from which investors draw their retirement income. There’s just one problem with dividend stocks — waiting to cash your checks.

Source: Shutterstock

Most dividend stocks hand out their payouts every three months. Typically in March, June, September and December, as the quarter ends. That poses a bit of a conundrum for those in the throes of retirement: I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t want my income stream to dry up for months at a time waiting on dividends to clear the bank.

But it’s not a total loss, there are plenty of dividend stocks to buy that offer income in the off months. Yes, that means you’re getting a full 12 months of dividend payouts.

If that sounds like a retirement plan you can get behind, we review three dividend stocks that will ensure a steady, full year’s worth of payouts.

