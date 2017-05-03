3 Earnings Reports That You Do Not Want to Miss

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY ) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) were just a few of the companies that reported earnings this past week, to mixed results.

Source: Shutterstock

But even an earnings beat doesn’t necessarily equal a stock rally. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) beat both top- and bottom-line estimates, yet FB stock saw an immediate selloff and is now off 1.5% since reporting.

Overall, though, the market is still looking strong to say the least: The Nasdaq keeps posting new highs, 77% of companies that have reported earnings have topped Wall Street’s estimates and FactSet just upped the blending growth estimate to just shy of 13%.

This coming week, earnings reports continue with one tech darling, one pharma laggard and one media giant with some sports-related woes. Here’s what to expect from each.

