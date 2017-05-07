7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy for ‘Sweet Spot’ Returns

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4.4% in April according to the U.S. Labor Department’s release today. That is good news for a sector of the market the has been waiting for consistently good news for a while now — mid-cap stocks.

You see, when the economy is expanding mid-caps are the big beneficiaries because they can scale up faster than large caps and they can expand their growth wider than small-cap businesses. In a healthy recovery they are a great choice.

Now looks like a good time to add some to your portfolio, while they’re still relatively cheap and the herd hasn’t picked up on the trend yet. The good thing about these seven mid-caps stocks to buy for “sweet spot” returns is, they’ll be winners even if the economy doesn’t soar immediately.

Next Page