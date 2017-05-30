Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Is Souring, But This Trade Is Sweet

For Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), the world’s largest publicly traded company, now is the time to start believing that this time isn’t any different. AAPL stock is going through one of its familiar plateaus,

A month ago, I wrote about Apple’s prospects a couple days in front of its earnings confessional. I wasn’t exactly bearish. You can still build a great bull case around AAPL, including Services, the anxiously awaited iPhone 8 and its enormous war chest.

I was merely cautious because of the price chart.

Before the report, modest secondary price warnings following a strong run in AAPL stock were louder than the bullish possibilities, such as the solid post-earnings reactions from Apple’s other “maligned friends” in Silicon Valley like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

My concerns ultimately were trumped by the optimists, though. Apple shares are up about 7% over the past month and hit new all-time highs despite a fairly mixed earnings report and weaker-than-expected guidance.

Is Apple sandbagging? Is Wall Street still jazzed about the iPhone 8 becoming the next big thing for this generation of investors? Is it all that cash? I’m honestly not sure.

But it doesn’t matter. Or at least, Apple’s stock chart matters more.

AAPL Stock Chart



Click to Enlarge History may not repeat, but when it comes to price action, there’s often enough rhyming to deserve investors’ respect. Apple is at or close enough to this type of situation, and it points to some looming corrective activity.

What I’m referring to is Apple’s eerily similar corrective cup patterns of roughly two years in length, each sporting nearly identical price drops in dollar terms.

The first formation’s breakout led to a rally in AAPL stock that stalled around the 1.62% Fibonacci extension. This extension is highlighted in yellow. The churn around this area eventually gave way to Apple’s second corrective cup.

Following the more recent pattern breakout, shares are about 6% or 7% removed from hitting the 1.62% Fibonacci extension. There’s also a Fibonacci-based two-step or mirror move conceived from the two base lows, which would be fulfilled near $169.50.

Also, stochastics (above the price chart) are no longer confirming this rally.

Will the resistance area bear fruit and send Apple lower? It’s hard to know for sure. But I can offer you a solid limited-risk opportunity via AAPL options.

