BP plc (ADR) Q1 Earnings Are Strong, But Don’t Fix BP Stock

BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ) is in a weird place at the moment. It’s simply difficult to construct a bull case for BP stock that doesn’t create a better case to buy a different stock. And BP earnings on Tuesday morning did little to change that problem.

Want to buy an oil and gas “supermajor”? Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) is the worldwide king. Like BP, its upstream and downstream divisions hedge oil price exposure, leading to (hopefully) solid performance in all markets.

Want a dividend payer in the space? Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (NYSE: RDS.A ) pays a 7%-plus dividend — one slightly larger that that of BP stock — and doesn’t have the legacy financial and reputation issues of BP’s Deepwater Horizon tragedy.

For investors who are looking for oil price exposure in a low-price environment, BP stock clearly is not the choice. The company still is guiding for breakeven at $60 Brent this year (Brent trades below $52 at the moment), and BP is hoping for $35-$40 by 2021. U.S. shale plays like Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC ) or Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE: SN ), among many others, are better stocks in a “lower for longer” scenario.

This doesn’t mean BP stock necessarily will decline going forward. But it’s extremely difficult to make the case that BP is better than other oil plays for investors’ specific needs.

So while the company’s Q1 earnings report looked strong, I’m skeptical it was strong enough to change the story surrounding BP stock.

BP Earnings Were Strong

To be sure, BP earnings were solid. “Profits on an underlying replacement cost basis,” a non-GAAP BP metric, came in at $1.5 billion, well ahead of estimates of $1.26 billion. Operating cash flow excluding Gulf of Mexico-related costs rose 47% year-over-year to $4.4 billion. BP’s dividend was maintained at $0.10, easing long-held concerns that a cut or stock dividend might be necessary.

In the upstream (i.e., exploration) business, production increased 5% year-over-year. CFO Brian Gilvary said on the BP website that additional new production efforts were going well. A new gas facility in Trinidad has come online. Another play in that country is being developed, and new projects in Egypt and the U.K. are coming online by 2020, boosting production in the process. Gilvary added that the projects driving 2020 guidance were 15% under budget.

The downstream business did see a modest profit decline YOY. But there, too, BP focused on the good news going forward. A major rollout in Mexico has commenced, and a JV in Indonesia provides another potential growth driver.

In its release and website commentary, BP seemed to focus on its improving execution, with Gilvary citing the “operational momentum that’s building in our businesses.” To be fair, BP does have a point, as execution looks to have been rather solid in Q1.

Yeah, But …

I’m not sure it’s enough, however.

