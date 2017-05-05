CEO Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B ) has sold off one-third of his stake in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) during the first quarter. And that news sent IBM stock down 3% in Friday’s early trade.

But don’t feel sorry for Buffett. Feel sorry for IBM, IBM stock holders and the company’s employees.

Buffett, who previously said he avoided technology stocks because he didn’t understand them, first bought IBM shares in 2011, when they were trading at about $170. Assuming he sold part of the stake in February or March, he could have gotten as much as $180 per share. Then there were six years of dividends, well over $20 in total, for him to account for.

The point is that Warren Buffett timed his IBM investment well, and it has delivered for him. Most IBM stock holders have not been so lucky, considering shares have basically been flat while the S&P 500 has risen 80% since 2011.

Cloud Rained on IBM’s Parade

What Buffett did not understand when he bought into IBM was just how cloud would rain on IBM’s parade.

IBM saw cloud coming. It reacted by buying SoftLayer, then a major cloud infrastructure player, for $2 billion in 2013.

Its mistake, described in the company’s own marketing materials at the time, was in seeing cloud as self-sustaining, as a “glue” between public clouds like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), which were already delivering superior price-performance, and “private clouds,” built on data center equipment IBM would sell to its corporate customers.

That is not how the game played out. To be a cloud player required early, sustained commitments of capital, $1 billion each quarter to start, for networks of high-capacity cloud data centers. Instead of investing this capital, IBM handed it back to shareholders like Buffett.

What happened is that companies began, after some experimenting, moving production-level workloads to the public cloud and closing their own data centers, moving equipment into cloud-ready datacenter REITs that were not big IBM customers. IBM’s revenue from once-profitable product lines began cratering, and cloud revenue couldn’t catch up.

In reducing his stake, Warren Buffett talked about “three big competitors,” by which he presumably meant Amazon, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ :MSFT ).

Those three companies together now have more than 10 times IBM’s market cap, at $1.625 trillion.

Next Page