Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock Shines in a Fading Semiconductor Market

It’s shaping up to be a rough earnings season for the semiconductor sector. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) both plunged following their respective trips to the earnings confessional, and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) makes its debut after the close next Tuesday. It has made for some choppy waters for fellow chips maker Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ), but the stock is weathering the storm rather well.

Micron posted its quarterly report back in March, and there were no AMD or Intel-style hiccups to be found. Citing tight demand for DDR3 and DDR4 memory modules, Micron blew past Wall Street’s estimates and boosted guidance for the current quarter.



Click to Enlarge Technically, MU stock gapped higher following earnings and tested resistance near $30. But before Micron stock could take out $30, weakness and profit taking overtook the semiconductor sector as a whole. MU staged an orderly pullback to support near its 50-day moving average, and, as a result, filled in its post-earnings gap higher.

Having now worked off an overbought situation, MU stock now appears ready to resume its year-long rally higher.

Sentiment is highly favorable for just such a run. Bullish sentiment abound in the brokerage community, as Thomson/First Call reports that 28 of the 30 analysts following MU stock rate the shares a “buy” or better, while the 12-month consensus price target rests near $38.63, versus MU’s close at $28 yesterday — leaving plenty of room to run before valuation concerns kick in.

Elsewhere, short sellers ramped up their positions in the wake of Micron’s earnings in hopes of profiting from a post-earnings selloff. While MU stock did dip after tagging $30, the shares have held their ground above key support.

A return to the $30 region and a breakout could send the weaker short hands scrambling for the exits, and with more than 4% of MU stock’s float sold short as of the most recent reporting period, there is fuel for a covering rally here.

