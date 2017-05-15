3 Retail Stocks to Sell Before Earnings Shoot Them Lower

Although the meat of earnings season is in the rearview mirror, there are still some big earnings reports due in the weeks ahead. That means there is still opportunity for investors to make good money … on the short side of retail stocks.

Last week, investors who were short the retail sector came away big winners as the department store quartet of Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ), Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ), and J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) all reported miserable earnings. All four stocks were absolutely butchered, as was the rest of the retail sector.

I don’t think the butchering is over. There are a handful of retailers yet to report, and while some may surprise to the upside, there are a handful which I think are set to follow in the footsteps of the big department stores.

I’ve put together a list of my three favorite near-term retail stocks to short, with bad earnings as the catalyst.

Let’s find out what they are.

