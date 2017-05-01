Square Inc (SQ) Stock Surges Ahead of Its Q1 Report

Shares of payment processor Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) are marching up and out of a three-month consolidation range as investors prepare for the company’s earnings report later this month. That has SQ stock … well, squarely at fresh all-time highs.

The company, led by Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) co-founder Jack Dorsey, has recently been aggressively diversifying via acquisitions into new business verticals such as food delivery, locality-based social networking, loans, and software services.

Other recent efforts including the teasing of a Square debit card as the next logical step of the Square Cash virtual debit card.

Competitors are closing in as well, however, with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) unveiling Gmail for Android that will allow users to send money directly through the app and reports Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) might introduce a money transfer service.

Still, momentum is on Square’s side, with investors blatantly driving SQ stock higher with just days to go before its next quarterly report.

Square, which came public in late 2015, traded higher in late February after reporting better-than-expected earnings of 5 cents per share (vs. a 5-cent loss in the year prior) on a 42.7% rise in revenue to $191.9 million.

Management guided Q1 earnings between breakeven and 2 cents per share on revenues of upwards of $193 million on growth driven by increased transaction volume in its payment processing network as well as subscription and services-based revenue to small businesses.

Square will next report results on Wednesday, May 3, after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of two cents per share on revenues of $193.3 million.

Anthony Mirhaydari is founder of the Edge (ETFs) and Edge Pro (Options) investment advisory newsletters. Two-week and four-week free trial offers have been extended to Investorplace readers. Redeem by clicking the links above.