3 Dow Jones Blue Chips That Are Making a Comeback

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, or maybe bogged down in a Congressional hearing, you’ve probably heard a little about the exodus from the big-cap, momentum-driven rallies in stocks like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). The drops have been swift and severe, reversing the air pocket gains of the past two months.

Source: Shutterstock

But throughout the tech-sector volatility, the broad market has remained unperturbed. The large-cap averages continue to hover above their early March highs. And the Russell 2000 Index looks ready to push up and out of its seven-month sideways crawl.

The reason? It’s all about sector rotation, as investors and traders aggressively chase whatever’s hot. A week ago, it was the tech heavyweights. Now, they are rounding back to pockets of value that last moved during the November-March “Trump-flation” rally. I’m talking about stocks in areas like industrials and energy.

Thus, as the focus shifts away from the stocks of the Nasdaq Composite the old dogs in the Dow Jones Industrial Average are perking up. Here are three on the move:

