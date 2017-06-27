Buy Snap Inc. (SNAP) Stock, And You Buy an Identity Crisis

Last week, Snapchat parent company Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) delivered some interesting, even if not game-changing, news that unsurprisingly gave SNAP stock a short burst of life.

That is, media giant Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) agreed to developed short, original video programming to air exclusively on Snapchat’s messaging platform. Not only will Time Warner split any ensuing revenue with Snap from the venture, Time Warner is paying Snap $100 million up front to consummate the relationship.

SNAP stock advanced (albeit to a modest degree) on the news, as it legitimized what Snap is doing.

Thing is, while it’s an exciting development and does lend credibility to the young social media venue, it’s also alarming to see the near-startup veer this far away from its core business this early in the game.

Is the Time Warner partnership a tacit acknowledgement that messaging — and the associated advertising it facilitates — isn’t driving enough growth on its own?

Identity Crisis

On the off-chance anyone reading this isn’t aware, Snapchat is a high-profile but not-highly used messaging platform akin to the messenger offered by Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), but even more akin to Facebook’s Instagram. The service is best known for allowing users to decorate their pictures shared through the platform with digital stickers.

Perhaps more important (and as SNAP stock owners know all too well), Facebook has pretty much copied every cool thing Snapchat has done with its platform and integrated into Instagram.

The end result? Facebook now boasts 250 million daily Instagram users after less than a year of trying. Snapchat only has 166 million daily users, and has been around since 2011.

That’s not a dig on what Snapchat has or hasn’t become. Toppling a name like Facebook was never going to be easy, if possible at all. Aside from the fact that Facebook has deep pockets, it also has a base of 2 billion monthly users that make for easy converts to the company’s alternative to Snapchat.

Still, for the nascent to be adding scripted video before it’s even figured out how to win at messaging and selling advertisements should worry owners of SNAP stock. Remember, Snap is a company that still insists on positioning itself as a camera company rather than a social media venue even though cameras — well, glasses with forward-facing cameras — make up practically none of its revenue mix. Now it’s a camera company getting into the video business.

Might CEO Evan Spiegel simply be chasing whatever revenue he thinks he can get his hands on? It certainly looks that way, which is an alarming shift this early in the game.

Upside for Snap?

Don’t misread the message — there are some clear upsides to Snap’s deal with Time Warner. The obvious one are immediate revenue and visibility, and less obvious is the user growth that will likely follow.

The most comparable example of such a partnership might be the foray Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) made into the world of video by winning online broadcast rights to a few NFL games last season, and several major league baseball game this season.

Twitter’s growth had literally stagnated around the time 2015 was becoming 2016. Q4 2015’s monthly average user headcount slid sequentially lower for the first time ever after a few quarter of almost imperceptible growth.

