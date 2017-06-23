Healthcare Stocks Make a Dumb Move on ‘Trumpcare’

This is not a political column, although I am certain some will read it as one. Healthcare stocks should not have risen Thursday on news of the Senate’s “Trumpcare” draft.

Hospitals, especially, were up. Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC ) was up 6.9% on the day; Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH ) was up 5.1%; HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA ) was up 2.1% and gained another dime per share overnight.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH ) hit an all-time high, adding almost $3 billion to its market cap. Even drug giant Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE ), which hardly ever moves anywhere, is now worth $1 billion more.

This is madness.

Taking money out of an economic sector and placing new burdens on it does not improve the outlook for anyone. That’s what this bill does.

Money Down, Burdens Up

The whole point of the Trumpcare bill is to cut government support for privately run healthcare, and turn the savings into a tax cut.

Hospitals like Tenet were rallying employees against this bill, because they know that.

The Affordable Care Act, which this bill supplants, put hundreds of billions of dollars into the healthcare sector, expanding Medicaid so companies like Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC ) could afford to take on the burdens of managed care.

Centene rose almost 3% on the Trumpcare bill news. This may have been the biggest trader own-goal of the lot. Cutting Medicaid turns managed care from a good business into a horrible business.

Managed care, unlike regular insurance, hands companies a yearly payment and gives them responsibility for keeping people well, instead of providing a backstop when people get sick. It saves money, because if people get regular check-ups they are less likely to become sick. Even if they have a chronic condition like diabetes, managed care keeps them out of the hospital.

Don’t the bulls know that this bill guts managed care? You take money out and people won’t want to do the business. That’s why the insurers, like Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM ), were pulling out of the Obamacare exchanges — the subsidies were not big enough in their view to make money. The exchanges were becoming a great new market for managed care outfits.

You don’t make bigger profits when the biggest customer gives you less money.

Sicker People Need More Care

When people don’t have insurance, they don’t get check-ups. When people with chronic conditions don’t have insurance, they scrimp on their medication. They get sicker. They go to hospitals. Under rules set in the 1980s, hospital emergency rooms must see these people. That was a big reason the ACA passed — people of means could not get emergency care because this high-cost space was filled with poor people.

Any savings claimed from dropping managed care gets sucked-up by these costs. That’s why employer insurance rates were so high a decade ago, and why hospital bills were so high. They were shifting costs for dealing with poor, sick people onto the paying public.

