How does the old saying go? If you can’t beat ’em, join em? If the rumors are true, that’s what athletic apparel giant Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) finally appears ready to do, reportedly on the cusp of adding e-commerce icon Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) to its list of selling venues. And NKE stock was up on the news, of course, gaining a little more than a full percentage point on an otherwise lethargic day for the market.

While the organization has managed to continue growing its top and bottom lines in an environment that’s been anything but easy for anyone involved in the retail trade, even Nike hasn’t been thriving.

Tapping into the marketing reach Amazon brings to the table could fan Nike’s growth flames again.

Only Upside

Don’t etch it in stone just yet, as it’s only a possibility at this time. But it’s a credible possibility, in that it came from Goldman Sachs.

Analyst Lindsay Drucker Mann noted the premise to Goldman clients this morning, explaining:

“Taking this step would give NKE direct economic exposure to a large and fast growing distribution channel, while improving the brand presentation and expanding access to Millennial shoppers. NKE’s move could inspire other wholesale brands, many of which have so far resisted a partnership with amazon.com, to directly engage.”

Mann is undoubtedly right. Nike already has to compete with itself, as some of its vendors and dealers already sell Nike-made goods at the popular online-shopping destination. If-and-when the company moves forward with the suggested plan, it becomes its own wholesaler and should enjoy nice margins.

There’s sure to be a ripple effect, not the least of which is alienation of its existing vendors.

Although Nike already competes with them by facilitating online sales through its own website, that was a nominal threat to this brick-and-mortar partners. Owners of NKE stock can take some solace in the fact that rival Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) has been selling through Amazon.com for some time now. While its retail partners couldn’t have been thrilled with the added competition, none revolted.

To that end, Mann believes a presence at Amazon.com could add between $300 million and $500 million worth of additional, annual U.S. revenue. That’s roughly 1% of its yearly global sales.

Losers

Although Nike and Amazon are the clear winner if a partnership materializes, there are losers too.

Shares of footwear retailers Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS ) and Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL ) were both down today in the wake of the news. A lot. FL was off 6.2% by mid-day, and DKS was down 5.3%, with shareholders of both companies concerned about the adverse impact Nike’s Amazon store could have on their businesses.

