The broader market’s rally in 2017 has primarily been driven by mega-cap tech companies — in particular, the FANGs as well as chip stocks. However, last Friday, Goldman Sachs triggered a broad selloff in tech stocks, and a bear-vs-bull case in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) was the catalyst critics needed to incite panic that the market had gotten overheated. NVDA stock has now bled by about 8% in the past three days.

Source: Shutterstock

But investors who have long-term horizons — say, 12 to 18 months — have been given a solid buying opportunity to own Nvidia shares. I believe the stock is poised to reach $180, if not by the end of the year, certainly sometime in the first quarter of 2018.

Since March 6, NVDA stock has skyrocketed have risen as much as mush as 72%, climbing from $97.67 to Friday’s all-time high of $168.50. It was then — on March 6 — I told you Nvidia stock has bottomed. As it stands, that prediction, as well as one on May 4 that said shares would reach $130, have proven correct.

The Bull Case for Nvidia

Thanks to the company’s breathtaking first-quarter earnings results last month, NVDA stock has brought in tons of new buyers, while securing multiple new upgrades from prominent Wall Street analysts. In a research note issued to clients Friday, Atif Malik, analyst at Citigroup, laid out a scenario where he sees Nvidia shares reaching $300 in the next couple of years.

From Friday’s close of $149.60, that target assumed additional premiums of 100%.

“The company is in the early stages of transitioning from a PC graphics chipmaker to a leader in artificial intelligence (AI), which could drive future growth,” the analyst contends. Malik argued that at current levels, Wall Street is still not factoring the continued growth in datacenter sales Nvidia could still capture.

And when combined with the opportunity in the automotive market, where NVDA chips are at the center of autonomous driving technology, not to mention the impact AI, NVDA’s addressable market is massive.

The analysts’ bull case for the company assumes NVDA will — at some point in the near future — achieve some $24 billion in revenue, while delivering $8.50 in earnings per share. This compares to fiscal 2017 estimates of $3.08 per share and $8.25 billion in revenue.

In other words, Malik expects Nvidia to triple its revenue, while more than doubling its profits. On the news, NVDA stock shot up to $168.50 Friday … but gave up all of those gains to end the day down 6.5%.

Notably, even with Friday’s decline, Nvidia still ended the week up more than 4%.

The Bear Case for Nvidia

While Nvidia does have a sizable lead over the likes of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ), critics like Citron Research’s Andrew Left believes the market is ignoring other competitors such as Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) subsidiary Google, which is reportedly working on its own AI chips.

