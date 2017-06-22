Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Is About to Pop Again

So much for continued rotation out of tech stocks. The more time that passes without another downturn, the more it looks like the June 9 smack in the Nasdaq Composite was a mere one-hit wonder. Some big winners have come roaring back, such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ). And if this Wednesday’s price action is any indication, TSLA stock is about to pop again.

Let’s look at why, as well as the best way to trade this looming breakout.

Tesla shares have obviously been strong for months now, but that doesn’t make its recent rebound any less impressive. It took all of two days for Elon’s flagship to reclaim all that was lost during the June 9 tech drubbing.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq — as reflected by its ETF, the Powershares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ: QQQ ) — still remains below its prior peak.

In fact, QQQ has another 2.2% to go before it forges into new territory.

TSLA Stock Charts

There’s no doubt Tesla remains a leader laced with relative strength. I’m going to skip our typical perusal of the weekly chart, but rest assured it looks like a rocketship.

Overbought? Yes, but as the daily chart will attest, Tesla stock is absorbing any and all selling pressure like a champ.

The trend of the daily needs no elaboration. It’s bullish, complete with rising moving averages of virtually every duration. The 20-, 50- and 200-day moving averages are all stacked atop each other in bullish form.

What’s more, the uptrend just increased in momentum showing buyers were getting more aggressive during the latest swing.

Skeptics are certainly justified in pointing out the overbought posture of TSLA stock. Indeed, the popular Stochastics indicator has been flashing an overbought signal for weeks now. Had you asked me last week how to play the stock, I would have said to bet on its upside slowing. In fact, I did say that.

And yet, I find this past week of sideways churn most impressive. Rather than correcting its overstretched conditions by price, it has corrected — at least in part — through time. The past five days of pausing have allowed the 20-day moving average to play catch-up. And while the stock could use a few more days of chop before its next ascent, I don’t know if buyers will wait that long.

