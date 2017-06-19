Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (TEVA) Stock: Time to Go Contrarian?

The pharmaceutical business is a love-hate affair. Right now, Wall Street is feeling the latter for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA ). Although the Israeli pharma is one of the most respected names in the industry, TEVA stock plays the opposite role. On a year-to-date basis, shares are down roughly 14%. In contrast, the broader benchmark SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ) is up nearly 10%.

To be fair, any firm would see a downgrade in their equity if they experienced the same problems that Teva Pharmaceutical has in recent months.

The critical difference, however, is that many of the challenges are self-induced. As InvestorPlace contributor Lucas Hahn noted, TEVA suffered internal turmoil. Key executives were either ousted or resigned. The company is also looking for a fresh strategy.

The latter point is vital to the future success of TEVA stock. Multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone — a pivotal product for Teva Pharmaceutical — faces an unknown future. InvestorPlace’s Ryan Fuhrmann explains:

“Copaxone accounts for about 40% of total company operating profits and is losing patent protection, which opens it up to generic drug competition from the likes of Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS ), Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL ) and Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: RDY ).”

As Fuhrmann additionally notes, “Teva Pharmaceutical is known as a generic drug maker, but makes a ton of money on patent-protected Copaxone and a large stable of specialty medicines.” Therefore, management has to make serious decisions. Do they continue allocating research and development costs to high-margin specialty treatments, or just go generic altogether?

The lack of decisiveness — as evidenced by the internal merry-go-round — has undoubtedly impacted TEVA stock for the worse.

TEVA Stock Is Still Risky

I don’t blame anyone for abandoning TEVA stock. Not only is the company in the grips of a major transition, the pharmaceutical industry itself is a minefield.

As Hahn wrote about in his article, pharmas face substantial political and societal headwinds. Whatever is ultimately behind it, the optics of skyrocketing drug prices is not helping TEVA stock nor its competitors. I have a gut feeling that despite President Donald Trump’s current disapproval, if he solves the healthcare crisis, his popularity will soar.

But time heals all wounds, and this is particularly true in the markets. Right now, the political firestorm is “Russia, Russia, Russia.” Seemingly, we’ve forgotten about the recent healthcare scandals. Of course, significant volatility risks still exist. However, much of TEVA stock’s downside risk may already be priced in.

