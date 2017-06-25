Why Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Is a Buy Right Now

Strong May auto sales by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) didn’t have the booming effect on Ford stock that investors hoped it would.

Against an industry-wide sales drop, the Detroit-based automaker reported a 2.2% gain in U.S. sales, topping rival General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) but still not impressing investors.

What’s more, Ford’s May U.S. sales data also beat competitors Honda Motor Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: HMC ) and Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE: TM ). Indeed, Ford still faces some serious challenges, particularly when it comes to how it’s perceived on the market when compared to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) and the future of autonomous and electric vehicles.

The company seems to recognize this and it’s likely a large part of the elevation of new CEO Jim Hackett.

Here’s Why F Stock Belongs in Your Lot

Hackett’s promotion and the company’s new-found focus on mobility technology is a step in the right direction. As such, I believe Ford stock — currently at around $11 — can reach $13 by the end of the year, delivering almost 20% returns.

What’s more, Ford, unlike some of its competitors, is focusing on profitability and not market share. That’s a wise move, given that the auto industry is notorious for delivering weak profit margins.

Digging deeper into May’s auto sales data shows Ford’s incentives were down to $500 and $300, respectively, for its best-selling F-Series pickups and on Ford-brand car models. That Ford’s May sales still beat General Motors, Honda and Toyota — even without the company ramping up marketing to move their inventory — is an important indicator when projecting out to the next 18 months.

Wall Street expects Ford to achieve only minimal EPS growth, based on consensus estimates of $1.54 per share this year and $1.62 per share next year. This means Ford stock, which closed Friday at $11.04, is priced at just 7.2 times fiscal 2017 and 2018 estimates. This compares to a forward P/E of 19.9 for the S&P 500 index.

The market is pricing in no optimism at all even though Ford is aggressively cutting costs and focusing on sales of more profitable vehicles to boost EPS growth.

Ford Benefits From Weak Oil

Another thing the market overlooks is the impact sustained weak oil prices can have on Ford’s profit margins.

Oil prices are down almost 20% since hitting a 2017 closing high of $57.01 in January. Lingering concerns about global oil supplies caused oil prices to fall to their 2017 lows Tuesday, with WTI Crude closing at $45.96. And it doesn’t appear as OPEC’s industry improvement plans, including talks of production cuts, will immediately change the course.

Why is this important?

