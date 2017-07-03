3 Reasons Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock Still Has a Chance

Over the last few months, pharmacy chain Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) has been on a rollercoaster ride as investors questioned whether a merger with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NYSE: WBA ) would go through. Last week, the ordeal finally came to an end after two years of back-and-forth between the two companies and the Federal Trade Commission. The final outcome looked to be the worst possible scenario for RAD stock: Walgreens decided to abandon the deal.

The news sent RAD stock more than 30% lower in a matter of days as investors speculated on whether the beleaguered store would be able to continue operating much further into the future.

However, while the abandonment of a merge with Walgreens wasn’t good news for RAD stock, there are still some traders out there who are looking at the company’s $2.36 share price as an opportunity, and they aren’t wrong. They’re dealing in some pretty risky business, but I agree that it may not be as bad as it looks for Rite Aid.

Three Reasons RAD Stock Isn’t Done Yet

A New Deal

While Walgreens is no longer acquiring RAD as originally planned, Rite Aid isn’t going to walk away empty handed. Instead, Walgreens has agreed to buy 2,186 RAD stores for a purchase price of $5.175 billion. The deal will also allow Rite Aid to buy generic medication sourced by Walgreens for a 10-year period and requires Walgreens to pay a break-up fee of $325 million.

On one hand, the new deal will make Rite Aid’s business significantly smaller. That could make it more difficult for the already struggling chain to compete with its much larger competition — Walgreens and CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ).

Not only that, but pharmacy retailers are already facing headwinds from new drug legislation favoring less profitable generic brands and the rise of online shopping. A scaled-down Rite Aid may not be able to cope in such a challenging environment

The Silver Lining

However, it’s not all bad news. For one thing, RAD is getting more money per store than it would have in the initial deal. The new deal means that RAD will get $2.4 million per store, rather than the $2 million per store that the two agreed to back in 2015.

