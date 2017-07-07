7 Explosive Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

The healthcare sector, along with its many sub-industries, has taken a leadership role in the market again in 2017. The strength in the sector can be attributed to a few things.

First, the sector is benefiting from the lack of volatility that had been tied to a potential overhaul of the regulatory environment. Investors are feeling much surer of their outlooks as the political rhetoric continues to subside.

Second, these companies are beginning to show profits and revenue growth again, something that hasn’t been consistent for more than a year.

The resulting cash that is flowing back into the sector brings with it many opportunities to buy some names that have strong double-digit growth potential for the second half of 2017.

