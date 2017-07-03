Why Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Will Not Falter Anytime Soon

Everyone’s favorite e-commerce retailer Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is doing something that AMZN stock investors are unaccustomed to seeing. Since the beginning of June, shares have dropped nearly 3%. After only spending brief interludes above the psychologically important $1,000 level, the unbreakable company suddenly seems vulnerable.

Should Amazon stock buyers push the panic button?

To answer that question, I first must give credit where credit is due. More than a month ago, InvestorPlace feature writer James Brumley warned that AMZN stock was due for a correction. Regarding Amazon hitting four-digits, Brumley wrote, “With the feat being accomplished, there’s no justifiable ‘second act’ that’s likely to carry AMZN stock meaningfully higher without a significant pullback unfurling first.”

He further emphasized the psychology of “big, round” numbers. After achieving a monumental milestone, traders become bored. Without a particularly interesting catalyst to push Amazon stock forward, buyers simply sell out at a very logical price point.

And like clockwork, shares are taking a modest-sized beating. That’s part of the reason why Brumley is a feature writer and I am not.

But joking aside, I think most people believed that Amazon stock would pull back. Therefore, volatility magnitude is the real question. Here, the evidence suggests that the online retailing giant still has significant upside growth potential after this correction fades.

Amazon Upbeat in a Downbeat Market

When we discuss AMZN stock, and especially from a bearish angle, we have to acknowledge the copycat competition. For instance, Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) has made it a point to directly attack Amazon through its own online channels. That triggered key rival Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) to do exactly the same thing.

Walmart has obviously enjoyed far more success with its e-commerce endeavors, with WMT shares up 8.8% year-to-date. In sharp contrast, Target incurred abysmal performances. Unsurprisingly, TGT is down nearly 28% YTD.

But the biggest takeaway from this big-box competition is that AMZN stock remains the king of e-commerce by a country mile. No one has yet found the secret sauce to challenge Amazon’s unprecedented dominance, though competitors desperately spend money trying. As a result, AMZN shares are up an astonishing 28%.

Another important factor to consider is that Amazon stock is the only investment that’s winning in retail. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, total retail sales excluding food services is flat since the beginning of this year.

