First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Stock Is Heating Up! Profit Forthwith!

The darkness is dispelling, and light is beginning to shine forth. So says the chart of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR ), which has improved dramatically over the past quarter. Indeed, solar stocks large and small are shedding their bearish ways and beckoning to buyers to come and participate in newfound strength. As I’ll soon articulate, FSLR stock now boasts some of the best technical patterns we’ve seen in over a year.

Is the long night for solar stocks finally over? Or is this a ruse, a nasty trap just waiting to bit overeager bulls?

I suspect it’s the former, but one can never be quite sure. Which, on a side note, is why risk management is paramount, and contingency plans are a must for traders seeking long-term survival.

Bulls Are Getting TAN Once More

In building our bullish case for FSLR stock, let’s first explore the broader solar sector to illustrate how Wall Street is warming to the entire space.

We’ll use the Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSEARCA: TAN ) as a proxy for the sector. First Solar, Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR ), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ ), and Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN ) are among the fund’s top holdings.

TAN has been wandering in bear country for years. Its behavior has been so one-sided, so obviously terrible, that bulls have long since abandoned the space. With the rest of the stock market skirting the stratosphere, there have been virtually zero reasons to even bother with solar stocks — at least to the long side.

But, as I said, TAN seems to have turned over a new leaf.

Let’s start with price performance. Year-to-date, TAN is up 19.3%. And while that pales in comparison to some of the highflying tech stocks, it’s one of the best first-half returns the solar sector has seen in years.

What’s perhaps more compelling is the improved technical posture. TAN now sits north of the 200-day moving average for the first time in two years. Its latest ascent was powerful enough to carry the RSI indicator to its highest reading over the same time frame.

Volume patterns are also lending credibility to the bulls here. A slew of accumulation days have cropped up over the past month signaling institutions are once again entering the fray.

FSLR Stock Charts

The price action of First Solar has mirrored that of its sector, which makes sense on two levels.

