How to Trade Facebook Inc (FB) Stock’s Climb to Record Highs

Much digital ink has been spilled of late regarding the exodus from big-cap tech stocks. I’ve certainly engaged in my fair share of analysis of the topic. But with money rotating back into the sector, I wanted to take a fresh look at technology stocks to see which of the beloved FAANG group is recovering the quickest. It turns out it’s Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), and I think opportunity lurks amid the continued strength in FB stock.

Let’s begin with an update on the NASDAQ using its ETF, the PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ: QQQ ). (Remember: QQQ is effectively a proxy for the technology sector. As such, its behavior typically has some impact on Facebook shares.)

The QQQ has pieced together a respectable three-day rally. Over that time frame, the fund has gained back a modest 2.4%. It’s a garden-variety bounce if there ever was one. And two things continue to concern me with the broader tech sector.

First, QQQ is still submerged beneath its 50-day and 20-day moving averages. In other words, its short-term downtrend is still pointing lower. This price pop could form a lower pivot high just like the last one, giving way to yet another down swing. I’d feel much more optimistic if QQQ could trade back above its 50-day moving average for a few days.

Second, with the RSI perched at 50, momentum has yet to return from bearish territory fully. Until we see a stronger surge out of the RSI, color me skeptical of this bounce.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

Throw it all together, and I find little reason to get gung-ho right now in tech-land. But if I were going to dip my toes in the water, FB stock would be my first pick, at least among the big-cap leaders.

Here’s why.

Facebook’s Chart

It all comes down to strength — relative strength, that is. While QQQ remains in the doghouse, FB stock has returned to its former glory. In fact, Zuckerberg’s flagship scored a record closing high on Tuesday at $155.27. It’s as if the whole tech wreck was just a bad dream, temporary and easily forgotten.

At least for Facebook. Fellow tech brethren like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) haven’t been so lucky. They’re still twisting in the bedsheets, futilely fighting specters in the night.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

As the daily chart of Facebook stock will attest, it’s a whisker from breaking out of its two-month trading range.

