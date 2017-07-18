Bet Long Into T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Stock Earnings

I love T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) for what it’s doing to us cell phone consumers. Their heavy promotions are pushing our cell bills lower. This is at the expense of the Telco companies’ pocketbooks. Heavy promotions put incredible strain on an already thin-margin sector. Having only a few providers I would expect that they’d enjoy fattier bottom lines, but not so.

It doesn’t help that the smartphones that we are buying are basically hand-held supercomputers, which makes them expensive. So someone has to pay for this luxury and it hasn’t been the consumer.

Regardless of who started the price war, the telco wild child TMUS took it to new levels.



Click to Enlarge Given the flashy nature of the stock and its CEO, it’s no surprise that TMUS stock is volatile, up nearly 40% in 12 months. Compare this with AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) which are down 15% and 22% respectively. So obviously, telco stock investors are not looking for bargains, since TMUS carries a price-to-earnings ratio that is twice the value of the other two.

Recently TMUS fell hard to cap a 30-day 12% correction and I dared to catch the falling knife. The trade delivered 50% of its potential profits quickly. So now I am looking to reset into earnings.

Key to my thesis is my willingness to own T-Mobile stock if it falls another 15% in the next few months. The idea is to find support levels that should be safe for the near term. Then to generate income, I would sell risk against them and let time do the rest. I can do this to either short the stock or go long it. In this uber-bullish equity market, I find myself not wanting to bet bearish.

So today I will set a bullish TMUS trade but without spending a penny out of pocket. My risk will lie in my intentions to own the shares if I pick the wrong levels.

Next Page